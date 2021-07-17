The cleanup begins after the Barrie tornado destroys homes, injuring people

The damage was left after a tornado hit a neighborhood of Barrie, Ont., On July 15, 2021. Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press

Residents stood in their backyards, helping police officers and maintenance workers retrieve items from their homes and pieces of debris from their lawns, still shaken by the devastating evening storm.

Along Prince William Way and Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont., Dozens of homes were damaged and evacuated, trampolines deformed into a Form 8, and a black Hyundai was thrown into his hood.

Thursday’s winding was the most devastating tornado the southern Ontario city of 200,000 people in 35 years had seen, hospitalizing 11 people with non-life-threatening injuries, and forcing the inspection of about 140 homes.

However, amidst the bar of care, isolation and small pieces of glass, community members gathered Friday with Tim Hortons coffee boxes, fruit baskets and toiletries in the parking lot of St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Elementary School to greet their neighbors, relocated to hotels, to return to the place of the storm.

Supplies are coming in batches, said volunteer Chantal Huard, who delivered the goods to the outdoor tent from a school gym filled with donations.

These premises look bad, but everyone coming together would gather.

Environment Canada confirmed on Friday that the tornado reached winds of 210 km / h and had a damage road five kilometers long and 100 meters wide. In the otherwise quiet suburban neighborhood, some homes were stripped of their roofs and sidewalks, while others were not damaged as the tornado lost steam and moved east.

A resident studies the remaining damage after a tornado hit his neighborhood in Barrie on July 15, 2021. Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press

On Thursday afternoon, Natalie Harris stepped into the corner of a basement, holding tightly to her 15-year-old son Adam for what she remembers as six seconds. The wind was so strong that he could not hear her screaming.

It occurred to me that this might be the end, said Mrs. Harris, who ran up the stairs of her friends at Barrie’s house in the south as soon as they saw one of the strongest tornadoes ever to hit Ontario crawling towards the windows front.

When the noise subsided, Mrs. Harris, Adam and their dogs Walter and Millie climbed up to watch the house shattered and the roof disappear as pieces of dust fell from the sky. She texted her friend, who was out of a message, that they were okay. A tornado warning in Environment Canada lit up her phone a few minutes later.

I can not believe there was no death, she said. It looks like the apocalypse outside.

Residents of Barrie, Ont. the neighborhood hit by a tornado assessed the damage to their homes Friday as local volunteers set up a relief station. A hurricane hit the area Thursday, damaging about 20 homes and causing damage.

A tornado warning was broadcast on local television, radio and mobile at 2:38 p.m., just as the tornado was affecting, said Canadas Environment Ken Macdonald.

Ideally, forecasters can receive their warnings 15 minutes before an event, said Mr. Macdonald. But the Barrie tornado evolved faster. The predictability of the current tornado event is still very limited. We acted on the first signs.

Environmental warning Canada told area residents that meteorologists were tracking down a strong storm that may be producing a tornado. He said noxious winds, heavy hail and local intensity rainfall were possible.

As they watched the rubble outside, neighbors and community members expressed relief and surprise that he did not lose his life.

It is unbelievable that no one was seriously injured here, said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The mayor said residents started collecting food and water barely an hour after the tornado. On Friday, with the help of the Red Cross, the number of donations had increased so much that Barrie police urged people to keep their supplies to reduce waste.

You see the character of a community in its most difficult days, said Mr. Lehman, who also expressed gratitude for the support of neighboring communities and local and provincial politicians providing immediate assistance. Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford said Friday that the province plans to help people whose homes are not covered by insurance.

Damage to buildings in a suburb as a result of a tornado in Barrie on 15 July 2021. EDWARD LOVELESS / Reuters

Canada receives more tornadoes than any country other than the United States, according to Environment Canada. In 2018, six tornadoes destroyed 50 homes and injured 25 people in Ottawa and Quebec. In Barrie, a tornado killed eight people in 1985, destroying about 1,000 buildings.

Much work remains to be done to repair Thursday damage. On Friday, inspectors and engineers of the Barrie buildings began going door-to-door to assess the structural integrity of the houses that were on the way to the tornadoes. Police spokesman Peter Leon said 140 homes had been damaged, so much so that residents had to leave.

Our focus is to provide the stage for now, said Mr. Leon. It may not take a day or a week or a month to rebuild the community, but we will get there, and these people will eventually return to their homes.

Many are now booked at nearby hotels.

Denise Watson, who lives in Prince William Way, stayed the night at the Quality Inn after firefighters rushed her and her daughter out of their home minutes after the storm due to a suspected gas leak. She returned to her front yard Friday morning to see the damage, which included scattered dust, debris and glass from broken windows in her home and SUV.

We were just waiting to see when we could get in and save everything we could, she said. I’m still in shock. It’s a nightmare, for everyone now.

Across the street from Mrs. Watson, a small business square is also damaged. The only thing left of the courtyard in front of the Ciccos Ristorante was the chopped pots of plants and the two benches turned to their sides. Co-owner Lindsay Weiss said the interior space of Italian restaurants was reserved with capacity for the entire weekend for the first time in a month as Ontario moved to Step 3 of its reopening plan. Now, with most of the windows broken, it is not certain how long they will have to wait to reopen.

This is our business, our livelihood, she said. For now, we need to help each other, until we know what the next move is.

About 25 buildings were damaged in Barrie, Ont., After a tornado hit the area. Report Eve Johnson. Reuters

With a report by Colin Freeze

