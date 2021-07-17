Floods, falling trucks cause blockage of Lagos, stranded passengers

Many passengers were stranded in blockades in various parts of Lagos on Friday as several highways were flooded due to rain that fell for about four hours.

The floods accompanied by trucks falling on several highways resulted in traffic jams as drivers spent hours reaching their destinations.

Traffic updates from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority indicated that vehicle movements on both the Lagos continents and the island were affected by the flood.

For example, a video posted at 6.03pm by the agency on its Facebook page showed that Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, was flooded, leading to a traffic noise as vehicles passed through the water. Many people were also seen using trekking.

Other flooded areas on the island that caused traffic included the Navy, where vehicles on car parks were submerged in water; Lekki Phase 1 within Sandfill, Morocco within Chisco, Law School to Bonny Camp Roundabout, Apogbon, among others.

Akin Adesola inside the School of Law is currently (around 2pm) in place due to heavy flooding. Slow movement in Ozumba Mbadiwe (Law School Area) as a result of rain, LASTMA stated.

Crying traffic on Marina Road, a motorist, Okechukwu Chuckwu, said the highway was blocked as a result of flooding caused by a lack of drainage system.

On the mainland, there was heavy traffic from 7 and 8 within Afariogun; Eleganza to Canoe, while the service lane inside the Airport was severely flooded.

The movement connecting Oluwaga is slow in the face of the PHCN installation inside the Church Roundabout as a result of the rapid flooding. Oju-Odo is almost overcrowded by the bridge. Ekoro is very heavy due to the rapid floods and the return trip coming from Abule-Egba, LASTMA revealed in its update around 4pm on Friday.

He added, Due to floods and construction in Alapere within Ogudu Car Wash, (there is) traffic back to Toll Gate, emergency and beyond. Also the movement from Olopomej and Gbagada Bridge within Car Wash, Ifako, Ogudu, Alapere, Apostolic Church, Ojota Bridge, Autostrada-7up to Toll Gate is very busy.

RIGHT OF SATURDAY learned that traffic had been exacerbated by a multiple accident involving a truck and two cars, near the Odo Iya-Alaro Bridge inside Maryland.

The traffic report read further, A truck crashed into Iyana Isolo inside Daleko took 50 percent of the way. LRU (LASEMA Response Unit) has been contacted for evacuation while officers are on the ground doing necessities.

The flat body of a trailer got stuck at the Church Gate bus station inside Agbara, blocking almost halfway.

A loaded and unloaded container vehicle that separates the head from the body at Akanni Doherty inside Oba Akran with a backward pile lying across the National on Capitol Road. Officials are managing the traffic situation while LRU has been contacted for evacuation.

Told an official at a bank about Chief Tafawa Balewa, Lagos Island, identified only as Sulyman RIGHT OF SATURDAY that he spent five hours in traffic traveling from workplace to his residence in Magboro, Ogun State.

The traffic was really bad. I left the office at 16:00 and returned home at 21.20. “I’m very tired,” he told one of our correspondents on the phone.

A clerk at a warehouse in Maryland, Sola Philips, rebuked the heavy traffic in the hallway, stating that, I had to get on a bus I was boarding and do some distances to get another bus.

A Twitter user with the username, lytle_scarlet tweeted, Omo, I was just lucky to get out of here. The flood level is above knee length and I am quite tall. Cars are sunk in parking lots. Only SUVs can swim through floods.

However, some Lagosians blamed the state government for blocking the drainage canals which contributed to the flood.

On snapchat, a Molaadeh wrote, All I can think about is how my car will move on this flooded road. I finally got into this and spent an hour on Awolowo Road and am still counting.

State Information and Strategy Commissioner Gbenga Omotosho said the flood was a global phenomenon and was not specific to the state of Lagos.

He said, When you go to Germany, you will see that what we have here is a rapid flood. What is happening to us is climate change. The world is changing. I’m not sympathetic to people’s pain, but floods are not caused by poor drainage. Our drainage channels are in good condition.

Within two to three hours after the rain, you will see that the flooding will end. All the water would have passed through the drainage channels.

Omotosho said the government had warned the Lagosians of the impending flood and told them to prepare.

He added, “We warned them against blocking the drain, pouring dirt into the canal, building houses on waterways and other unapproved places.” Most importantly, they need to maintain a clean environment.

