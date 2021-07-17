International internships give students new opportunities – News from MTSU

For MTSU students, travel to any country in the world is possible thanks to incredible universities Office of Overseas Education departments. Boasting the support of four unique provider programs, the office offers a variety of destinations on each of the six Continents of the Earth. (If you want to get to Antarctica, you may have some trouble).

But if your main interests in studying abroad are more about making connections and building experience in other parts of the world, now a new opportunity is available to you: practical internships.

The virtual international internship program offered by the Office of Education Abroad is an opportunity through four identical providers offering programs for physical travel abroad.

MTSU first started offering internships for the spring of 2021. Emily McAnally, Advisor at the Office of Education Abroad, said neither she nor her office director were sure what to do with the program at first. But the global pandemic turned out to be a good motive to explore alternatives for students who could not travel.

We attended some of the training and workshops that providers organized to explain, she said. This led to the realization of the great potential of such a resource.

We realized that he is not studying abroad and is not trying to study abroad; it is very much a different group of students that they aim with this kind of experience. It is definitely more in line with the development of those cultural skills skills, remote work skills more for career readiness and less study abroad in the traditional sense.

Information gathering sessions took place during the summer of 2020 and in the fall, knowledge dissemination began to potentially interested students.

For MTSU student Maria Hite, the search for overseas travel options during the summer of limited travel led to the discovery of the program.

I saw these things on their website and I was like, This is interesting, she said.

For student Tanya Gonzalez, it was an email.

[Emily McAnally] sent me an email about some internships that graduate students can also attend. Even if you can not study abroad, you can do this practical practice. And I was like Ah! This is perfect! This is what I need!

Word of mouth was also an effective method of recruitment, as it was for the global student ambassador, Hannah Solima.

Interested students can choose between several options for the duration of the internship, between 16-week, 8-week and even 4-week.

Unlike traditional study abroad programs, in which most students are enrolled only in the study abroad program for the duration of the trip, international internships may be accompanied by a semester of MTSU classes.

Of course, before the whole international experience begins, there is a requirement to be met.

The application process is more intensive with these because you have to submit a resume, while with a normal study program abroad you do not explain it, McAnally explained. GPA is also higher for practices. It’s a 3.0 for most of them, while to study outside it usually likes 2.0 or 2.5, depending on the duration of the program. “So yes, they are a little bit more diligent or more competitive.”

The application process is one that inspired the same advice from every student interviewed: do not delay. Each interviewee said the shed has started working on the application earlier if given the opportunity to do something different.

Once beyond the initial application, students receive criticism from an advisor within their provider programs for things like building a resume.

Not only does the application include the submission of documents reflecting the job and schooling ability, but there are also a series of interviews.

Something I did not know when I was interviewed, I felt like I had to sell myself, which you definitely should do in your interview, but many of them were trying to get organizations trying to get you on board, Solima said.

So, they would tell you about their organization, what you would do, and then in the end I actually want to choose the organization, she said.

Curious if you would be an ideal candidate for these programs?

There were some common qualities that those with experience would recommend. Adaptation, communication skills and foreign cultural interests are at the top of the list. Another great thing? Time management.

Students in the program work with other students and contact points from a wide range of time zones. Calculating and adjusting for time zone changes has proven to be a fun challenge for participants. Time management is essential and facilitates the coordination process.

There is also a degree of cultural preparation involved in an international practice.

None of the students are forced to go to a cold new environment with no cultural context.

MTSU hosts seminars for the countries that students will work with, once they have chosen their specific internships, and also the providers.

My provider program did a lot of different workshops, so before we started, they kind of told us what to expect, what kind of things to work on in your internship for professionalism and different things of that nature, Solima said. .

Moreover, colleagues within these programs can prove to be connection points of as much value as authority figures within the practice companies themselves.

For Hite, whose international practice was a Vietnam-based psychology program, her main task was to gather resources from various countries to create an interconnected network of mental health professionals. In her spare time, she met with colleagues and expanded her cultural knowledge, as well as exchanged information about her background.

I have been able to talk to people from Australia and the UK But I think one of my favorite parts has been [the interactions] with students in Vietnam. Weve been able to get together and have cultural sessions and talk at the wedding about different topics every other week, she said.

Weve talked about family, work culture and different holidays because we had the Vietnamese New Year, which is called Tt, and so we were able to make a special kind of meeting about it, and learn about some of its traditions, he said. Hite.

I learned a lot about culture in Vietnam, but also, I had to analyze culture in the US I was able to learn about my culture, and the different aspects of it. And, talking to different U.S. students, how some of the experiences can be very different even within the U.S., she said.

There are differences, and they are interesting, but I think one of the most interesting parts is the similarities between different cultures, Hite added.

These connection points are the ones that are forged in a consistent, meaningful way.

They were all still in a group conversation together and were like, If you have ever been to Vietnam, you will have to come visit! she said.

Solima’s experience with a South African NGO was similar in that respect.

They all had each other’s numbers; we had a GroupMe going. It was really professional, but it was also informal. They were so friendly and wanted to get to know you, Solima said.

I really felt like a family, and that was the coolest part, that I went in as an intern for only eight weeks and I still had that impression, it was really quite extraordinary. This was my favorite part. And that’s why I know if I go to South Africa, I can meet them. Because we came so close, even for eight weeks, she said.

Not only the connection points but also the skills accumulated during the weeks of participation have been proven to be completely unique and invaluable.

According to Solima in a post at the internship reception event at MTSU, Instagram, traditional practices can sometimes take interns off on simple tasks like coffee drinks and thank-you notes on behalf of their employees. But with this program, the work is much more meaningful.

It has been really, really great just to hear from their experiences how they gained so many of those job skills that you would not be able to do just by doing a study program abroad, McAnally said.

Overall, the overall consensus is extremely positive.

I think this process is very effectively organized by the off-campus study department. They have been very helpful, Gonzalez said.

I think other students should apply for this type of opportunity because it is like once in a lifetime. Academically, it is, she added.

The international internship program is available through the Office of Education Abroad.

Although his presentation was inspired by the needs of the global pandemic, it seems she is here to stay. The kinds of skills and experiences gained are invaluable in a world of enhanced international collaboration and digital skills.

There will be more job opportunities for work from home. So students will need that experience. It is not the same as work from elsewhere. This is a really great opportunity, and I’m really grateful and privileged to be a part of it, Gonzalez said.

If you are interested in applying, you can contact Emily McAnally at [email protected] or through her office phone number 615-494-7638. Click here for more information.

AUTHORDarbyMcCarthy is currently an undergraduate student at MTSU, Department of Journalism at the College of Media and Entertainment.

