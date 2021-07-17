Body camera footage shows embarrassed police officer hitting innocent man

Police have released obscene body camera footage showing a disgraced police officer, who has since been jailed for trying to cover up his brutal attack on an innocent man.

Former police officer Darren McIntyre was sentenced to 19 months in prison on July 16 for his shocking behavior during and after a welfare check.

Judge David Aubrey, QC, criticized the PC for acting in “pure aggression and abuse of donated powers”.

Merseyside Police have now released video footage showing the cameras of McIntyre and another officer just moments before he attacked Mark Bamber in the early hours of June 19, 2019, reports the Liverpool Echo.

In the footage, McIntyre can be seen on Mr Bamber’s face and can be heard uttering the words: “And what if I’m getting into yours?”

Mr. Bamber then says, “Now you are coming out in my face.”

To which McIntyre responds aggressively: “Am I?” You better tighten your neck. “The next time you stop me from doing my job, I’ll put you in the f ***** g car and put you in a cell.”

The embarrassed policeman then forcibly caught Mr. Bamber from the arm and pushes it towards the wall.

He had been called to the Ainsdale property with three colleagues by assistant doctors seeking to conduct a welfare check on Mr Bamber’s partner.

During that incident, the 47-year-old flew into a rage and subjected his victim to an unprovoked attack.

Two of his colleagues turned off their body-worn cameras during the attack, and the four in attendance provided accounts that “they did not live in the same world, they breathed the same air as what actually happened,” according to Judge Aubrey, who oversaw their judgment.

The officers’ allegations included that Mr Bamber was drunk, aggressive and had tried to hit McIntyre on the head.

These allegations were refuted by Judge Aubrey, who said he was pleased Mr Bamber had not been aggressive and did not display any violence.

The judge acknowledged that he may have been “difficult” and perhaps confrontational – but only in response to McIntyre who at one point told him to “wrap his neck” before warning “the next time you would prevent me from doing work” I’m going to put you in the f ***** g car and put you in a cell. “

The attack, which left Bamber covered in blood, subsequently followed.

Judge Aubrey read the oath taken by police officers as he highlighted McIntyre’s failure to do his job.

He said: You, McIntyre, swore about 20 years ago. I reminded the other defendants of that oath when I sentenced them.







Let me also remind you of that oath: I solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will faithfully perform the duties of the police office with justice, integrity, diligence and impartiality and that I will uphold the fundamental rights of human beings and grant equal respect to all people, according to the law.

The judge continued: You, as a police officer on duty, should have defended the law, not undermined it, when you entered Mr Bamber’s house, and what you did next, together with your colleagues … disrupts the justice system itself criminal offense on which we have all relied for our defense and defense.

Commenting on McIntyre’s aggressiveness, he told the 47-year-old: “You continued to use inflammatory and unprofessional language. You got angry and angry and the red fog went down and I’m glad you hit him constantly with temperament and anger.

While convicted, McIntyre stood with his head down and his hands clasped in front of his waist as he had done throughout the proceedings.

The judge concluded that McIntyre “crossed the border and did so with some margin,” adding: The public has a right to expect full confidence in their police officers. You violated it and betrayed all your honest colleagues.

This breach of trust was acknowledged by Merseyside Deputy Chief of Police Ian Critchley.

After today’s hearing in the Crown Court in Liverpool, he said: Conqueror McIntyre has not only released himself, but he has also released his colleagues within the force who are committed to providing a professional service and the communities we are there to protect.

It is absolutely disappointing for those within the force who give all their day and now they will work harder to prove that his actions, and the actions of his three colleagues to cover it up, are not reflective of the force they serve.

A number of colleagues raised concerns about the actions of these officers at night and after the incident and I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the strength of those people to come forward and do the right thing.

“It is vital that people have the confidence to speak out when there has been wrongdoing and to be supported by the organization and to be able to maintain the high standards we expect of our officers and staff in all force.”

McIntyre, from Derwent Avenue in Southport, was sentenced to a total of 19 months in prison for assault that caused bodily harm and distortion of justice.

PC Garrie Burke, 44, of Holmefield Grove, Maghull; Laura Grant, 36, of Somerville Grove, Waterloo; and Lauren Buchanan-Lloyd, 26, of Kings Close, Higher Bebington, were each convicted of distorting the course of justice and convicted earlier this year.

Burke and Grant received 15-month sentences and Buchanan-Lloyd was given nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

