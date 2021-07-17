YS Sharmila- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: As if going back to the past, YSR Telangana YS Sharmila Party president on Friday said her padayatra would start about three months from now from Chevella – the village where her late father’s 1,500km pilgrimage began YS Rajasekhara Reddy 2003 Speaking at her first press conference since founding her party on July 8, Sharmila said she was taking a padayatra because people were suffering. “If people do not have problems, there is no need for me to undertake a padayatra,” she said. She also said her party would not contest the Huzurabad vote as it is a “meaningless” election. Sharmila, who covered a wide range of issues, argued that her father was never against Telangana or its formation. “If you go and ask people in the villages, they will tell you the emotional connection they had with him. It was the YSR that, in 2000, led a delegation to the party’s top command and demanded the creation of Telangana. “In 2004 and 2009, it was in his instance that Telangana was included in the UPA manifesto,” she said. She dismissed Congress and the BJP as party without consequences and said it was only her party that was the Opposition in the State. She dismissed as ridiculous the reports that she was backed by the BJP (to oust Congress voters) as she had not been critical of the saffron party although some of the promises made in the AP Reorganization Act remained unfulfilled. “I want to make it very clear. We are against BJP and if necessary, we will fight with the party in Delhi as well, “she said. She made it clear that she would not compromise on Telangana’s interests, especially those related to her share of the waters Referring to the newspaper report from the Center entrusting the control of the dams to the water management boards in Krishna and Godavari, she said the situation had come to be realized because the KCR had never been concerned about the problem.

