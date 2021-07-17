Decision to Change NCERT History Textbooks ‘Political’, Not ‘Academic’: Indian History Congress





The IHC has opposed the proposed changes to the NCERT textbooks New Delhi: The Indian History Congress (IHC) has opposed the rewriting of history books in the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks saying it is not being done for ‘academic’ reasons, rather, the changes are being made for political reasons. Criticism of existing textbooks implied in the Reforms being considered is not emerging from any expert body of nationally and internationally recognized historians, but from a political position favored by non-academic biased voters, the IHC, the largest body of historians professionals in the country, said in a letter dated 14 July. In July, Rajya Sabha’s secretariat issued a statement saying the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Education would discuss changes to NCERTs textbooks and curricula and consider reforms, with a focus on removing references to non-historical facts. and distortions about national heroes; providing equal or proportionate references to all periods of Indian history and highlighting the role of great women historical heroes … The notice issued by the committee invited responses from various stakeholders across the country. The Indian History Congress is very concerned about the misinformation and one-sided view being projected in the name of bringing about reforms to the existing NCERT books, letter read. The IHC fears a distortion because textbooks written for the NCERT by some of the country’s tallest scholars Romila Thapar, RS Sharma, Satish Chandra and Bipan Chandra were removed, and in their place, books with a clear sectarian bias were introduced , a majority in 2002, the letter said adding that after widespread public criticism, the books had to be withdrawn a year later. Current textbooks were introduced for the first time from 2006 onwards. The claim that there are non-historical facts and distortions about national heroes is completely false. In fact, although in the premodern period the modern concept of nation or nationality cannot be found, some iconic figures place the pages of almost every chapter. The IHC has stated that the reasons given by the committee for the proposed change are unfounded. The claim that there are non-historical facts and distortions about national heroes is completely false, the letter said. Further, the claim regarding the lack of equal space accorded to different periods of Indian history has not been supported by the books currently in use by NCERT, he added. The IHC has presented evidence in its letter and has said that current NCERT books cannot be criticized for ignoring important heroic figures in Indian history, whether women or men. Moreover, these books aim to instill scientific temperament in new minds.

