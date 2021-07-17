Slight increase in large cat population as Amrabad now reserves 14 tigers- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Department identified 14 tigers in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) during the 2020-2021 annual monitoring assessment and training. This means that there has been a slight increase in the population of large cats when compared to the previous survey conducted in 2019-2020 during which 12 tigers were identified. Of the 14 tigers, five are male, seven are female and two cannot be classified. Also, while 10 tigers could be matched to existing backup databases, four were recorded for the first time. ATR field director B Srinivas said that while 14 tigers have been identified, using different methods, there may be more large cats in the reserves that have not yet been identified. Forest Department officials also conducted a transect line survey to estimate the prey population. During the survey, forest staff had directly spotted 22 species, including endangered species such as the black dollar, four-horned antelope, leopard, sloth gold and wild dog. The population density of contaminated deer and wild boar – 2.40 individuals per sq km – was found to be higher, followed by sambar (1.65 individuals / sq km), nilagai (1.41 individuals / sq km) and common languri (1.37 individuals / sq. Km)) Officials also conducted a water hole census, as part of which they observed 181 water bodies per day for a twelve-hour period from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They encountered 43 species, including 17 mammals, 25 birds and a reptile. Also, three types of domestic livestock were recorded. The monitoring and evaluation report was released on Friday by Telangana PCCF R Sobha. The Department of Forests said in a press release, “This phase-IV monitoring and evaluation will give protected area (PA) managers an idea of ​​what pre-predator densities are. It will also highlight that which areas in PA have the highest prey density, which are the areas where tiger movements are greater and which areas are concerned that require intervention, etc. In the case of tiger monitoring, phase IV (annual) monitoring is performed in the areas identified tiger reserve. “ATR is located in the Nallamala hills. The main area of ​​ATR covers a total area of ​​2166.37 sq km and buffer area of ​​445 sq km. Spotted leopard in Kondapaka forest Siddipet: A leopard was spotted on Friday in the Kondapaka reserve forest area in Siddipet district. According to sources, the big cat was spotted by forest officials on CCTV cameras installed in the area. They have also recovered black wool belonging to the leopard from the forest area. It may be recalled that authorities had identified another leopard, last year, in the Ankireddypalli basin. Now, with the discovery of the big new cat, there are two leopards crawling in the Kondapaka jungle, said County Forest Officer (DFO) Sridhar. He added that officials also saw leopard cubs wandering in the woods. Officials have urged people not to go into the woods

