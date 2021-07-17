What can you do in Hamilton now that we are in phase 3 of the Ontario reopening plan

Cinemas, museums and restaurants ready for indoor dinner are just a few of the places that will be able to open their doors to customers this weekend.

For many businesses, this is the first time they will be open to the public since last summer, or even the start of the pandemic.

Step 3 of the plan to reopen the province still has capacity limits and other constraints for each business to operate and Ontario will remain in step 3 for at least 21 days.

Masks are still required in public indoor places and when physical distancing is a challenge.

Check your individual hours and current operations for your destination before you leave.

WHAT’S NEW?

Indoor dining in bars and restaurants is allowed without any restriction on how many people can share a table as long as customers can continue to physically distance themselves at least 2 feet from the tables.

July 16, the province of Ontario moves to step 3 of the reopening plan. (Government of Ontario) Outdoor meetings and publicly organized events can now accommodate up to 100 people and indoor gatherings or events can accommodate up to 25 people.

Religious services and ceremonies are allowed indoors with physical distance.

Gyms and personal fitness facilities are allowed to operate at home at 50 percent capacity.

Retail is open without any restrictions for non-core businesses or maximum number of buyers, as long as the capacity allows customers to maintain a distance of 2 meters.

Theaters, museums, casinos and bingo halls can finally open their doors to 50 percent of their total capacity with other security restrictions in place.

Concerts and performing arts venues can also enable artists to perform on stage with a limited audience.

Zoos, water parks, amusement parks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions are open with a 50 percent limit for indoor ticketed areas and 75 percent for outdoor ticketed areas.

HAMILTON KIST WE Weekend

Hamilton residents can expect a few showers Saturday morning, ending around noon and cleaning. The high is expected to hit 22 degrees with a humidex of 26. The evening will be clear with a drop of 14 degrees.

Environment Canada forecasts a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday at an altitude of 25 degrees.

The parks and hiking trails of Hamilton are open for people to explore and exercise outside over the weekend.

The Royal Botanic Gardens are hosting an attention-grabbing walk on July 18th. It costs $ 15 per person and people have to register in advance for the walk.

The Pop Culture Market is set for Saturday from 12 noon to 5 pm at The Devil’s Cellar, 20 Land Street. Free entry to this event focused on pop culture and is open to all ages.

The Hamilton Fringe Festival kicked off on July 14 and continues through the 25th with live and online events offering free and marked shows for all ages. The festival runs for a total of 12 days with over 30 community-focused performances and events.