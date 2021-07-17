International
BC Civil Liberties Union leader resigns after ‘burning all’ tweet controversy – BC
The executive director of the BC Civil Liberties Association has resigned following fierce controversy over a recent post on social media following a string of church fires.
The group’s board of directors announced on its website on Friday that it had accepted Harsha Walia’s resignation “with a heavy heart”.
“Throughout her leadership, she demonstrated a deep commitment to civil liberties and human rights and continued our work on equality, diversity and inclusion,” reads a statement attributed to the board.
“Its leadership, vision and relationships with staff, board members and community partners will be deeply lost.”
Walia, a longtime advocate for migrant justice, indigenous rights, equality and economic justice, was appointed executive director for the organization, which fights for civil liberties and human rights in January 2020.
Earlier this month, she became the center of a storm of fire on social media after sharing a news article about a pair of Catholic churches burning with the comment, “Burn everything.”
The fires were the latest in a series of suspicious church fires since the initial discovery of more than 200 children’s remains at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Walia closed her Twitter account amid reactions and later said the comment was intended as a word of mouth figure and should not be taken literally.
At the time, the BCCLA board stood with Walia, defending her right to free expression and saying she accepted her comments were intended as a metaphorical attack on the system created by the residential school.
Catholic churches in the lands of the First Nations were burned
But in a “letter to the community ”posted on Friday, board president David Fai apologized, saying he regretted the “misunderstanding” over the tweet and the “damage caused by the words”.
“Words matter. “The context matters,” Fai wrote.
“The British Civil Liberties Association of Colombia supports the precious right to free expression and as an organization we want our messages to be clear. A tweet from our CEO on her personal account failed in that direction. ”
The letter goes on to say as a result of the tweet, both Walia and BCCLA were subjected to a torrent of racism, misogyny and threats.
The incident proved divisive on social media, with many people arguing that the tweet promoted violence, hatred and religious discrimination.
Others argued that anger was a proper reaction to residential school discoveries, that “burning all” is a common phrase used by activists, or that people were getting more upset about tweets than colonial oppression of indigenous people.
At the time, Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth described the comments as “disgusting and reprehensible” and said they did “nothing to bring about reconciliation”.
The Union of Indian Chiefs of the UK backed Walia amid the fire storm, calling her a “highly respected and valued ally”, adding that she stood by her in condemning the “horrific brutal genocide of the school system”. housing “.
