J&K officials demand ban on illegal killing of cows, camels in Bakrid next week





Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have demanded a ban on the illegal killing of cows and camels on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in the Union territory planned next week. In a communication to the commissioners of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions and IGPs, the J&K Department of Fisheries and Animals / Sheep and Fisheries called for a ban on the slaughter of cows, calves and camels on the occasion of the Muslim festival during which sheep, cows, calves and camels is an important ritual. The Director of Planning, J&K Department of Animals / Sheep and Fisheries, while quoting an official letter dated 25 June from the Animal Welfare Board of India, Ministry of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy, said that a large number of animals victims are likely to be slaughtered at UT during the Bakrid festival scheduled from July 21-23. The Animal Welfare Board in India, in view of animal welfare has called for the implementation of all precautions to strictly enforce the Animal Welfare Laws, viz. Animal Cruelty Prevention Act, 1960; Animal Welfare Transport Rules, 1978; Animal Transport Rules (Amendments), 2001; Slaughterhouse Rules, 2001; The Municipal Law Authority and Food Safety and Standards of India guidelines for slaughtering animals (under which camels cannot be slaughtered) during the festival, the statement said. The director said that he was instructed to ask you to take all preventive measures in accordance with the provisions of the above-mentioned acts and rules for the implementation of animal welfare laws, to stop the illegal killing of animals and to take strict action against violators who violate animal welfare laws. Copies of the letter have also been sent to the Chairman of the Animal Welfare Board of India for information and to all County Magistrates; Commissioners, SMC / JMC; Director, Animal Department, Jammu / Kashmir; Director Sheep Breeding Department, Jammu / Kashmir; Director, Local Urban Authorities, Jammu / Kashmir, and all Senior Police Officers (SRSGs). Read also: Assam cabinet heads bill of cow protection, to be presented at next assembly

