Researchers create plastic that breaks down 100% in sunlight within a week
Researchers have found a way to ensure that plastic waste does not last long on our planet and actually decomposes and degrades in just one week when exposed to sunlight and oxygen. reports PNAS.
The new plastic material was developed by researchers at Chinas Huazhong University of Science and Technology and it came into existence while working on an advanced type of chemical sensor – researchers were developing a polymer film that changes color depending on pH levels.
This happened because of the unique molecular structure of the materials, and the chains of monomers provided the film with a deep red color and disappeared as soon as the bonds were broken.
However, the team also noticed that the deep red color of the film faded quickly with the separation of the material after a few days in sunlight. It is not uncommon for such links to become broken in research efforts to enable better recycling, however along the way the team inadvertently ended up developing a way to degrade plastic without affecting the environment.
When exposed to sunlight and oxygen, the plastic would decompose completely within a week, leaving no trace of environmentally harmful plastic. In the process, it also releases a byproduct – naturally occurring succinic acid. However, researchers are convinced that it can be reused commercially in pharmaceuticals or food.
With the unique molecular structure of this plastic, it will not be really perfect for soda bottles or shopping bags as it remains stable only in the dark without oxygen. Where it might be useful is in flexible electronics or smartphones where they would often be isolated from the air and light when locked into a device and thus, researchers believe it can last for years, only when it breaks down and considered as waste, will begin to decompose and result in less electronic waste.
Researchers are working on ways to make this plastic usable, along with other types of degradable plastics that may come into play. However, they state that the commercial availability of this is still for years.
