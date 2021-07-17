MSPs in Glasgow fear early closure of the Hydro vaccine site

The Hydro Vaccination Center, the largest in Glasgow, should remain open until all adults have been vaccinated against MSP.

Labor and Conservative politicians in Glasgow said it was not the time to close the center at its largest capacity when the goal is to vaccinate more people.

The center will close on Sunday with health chiefs saying it will be handed over to the SEC for use as the site of the UN SOP 26 in November.

Instead, people have been told one of 17 centers across Glasgow since Monday instead.

Pauline McNeill Labor, Glasgow MSP said: “We are in a race to get people vaccinated against the virus.

“We need this open longer, at least until August 9, when we all need to be vaccinated.

“We have to keep it open until everyone is vaccinated twice. We should not close the biggest place. ”

Annie Wells, Conservatvie MSP for Glasgow said: “As we head towards the finish line, the SNP is overseeing a slowdown in the spread of vaccinations in Scotland.

“They will lose their goals and hundreds of thousands of adults are still waiting to receive their first dose.

“People understand that they will be confused why the decision was made to close the largest vaccination center in the country.

“While preparations for the COP26 summit ultimately need to be made, there are concerns that the capacity to spread vaccines may be lost at such a critical juncture as a result of this decision now.

The Scottish Government said it would not affect the ability to vaccinate.

Humza Yousaf, Secretary of Health said: “By the end of Sunday’s game, any adult in the NHSGGC area who attended their scheduled meeting will have received the first dose, but we urge anyone who has not come out for whatever reason come out in Hydro as the staff marks its last day as a vaccination center.

“Now is the time for the site to be submitted in preparation for COP26 as was always the goal. The transition from Hydro will be smooth, without any negative impact on vaccination capacity, and appointments are scheduled at alternative clinics, although of course, people can always head to one of the many outpatient clinics now operating in the area if they prefer.

“As always, I continue to urge everyone to get their vaccine offer, whether it be the first or second dose. Routes is the best way out of this pandemic and the best way to protect yourself, your family and your friends and your community. ”

Local health chiefs said Hidro has played its part to hundreds of thousands of people being vaccinated.

A team of about 3,000 vaccinators have worked throughout the program on Hydro with thousands of doses administered.

Jane Grant, Chief Executive Officer of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “SSE Hydro and NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital have both played a really important role in enabling the NHSGGC to carry out our vaccination program.

“I want to personally thank all the staff who have worked so tirelessly on the SEC campus, from our vaccinators, support and logistics staff, administration teams, site security and all those behind the scenes to enable that so many people get their vaccine.

“Likewise for the members of the public who have stepped forward and raised their sleeves already, thank you for doing so.”

Meanwhile Labor has said thousands of people have been left hanging on the phone waiting to be answered questions about vaccine appointments. They said people gave up the calls after being left on hold.

statistics show that every day of the week between 17 May and 9 June, over a quarter of calls to the helpline were abandoned.

The party received figures that showed only in May, over 20 percent of all calls were abandoned, rising to 32 percent for the last two weeks of the month.

She said an increase in waiting time came as the volume of calls to the helpline increased – there were over 670,000 calls to help in May and almost 200,000 in the first nine days of June.

Jackie Baillie, Occupational Health’s spokeswoman, said: “It is deeply disturbing that thousands of Scots seeking help or guidance on the vaccine program remain addicted to the telephone or have to give up without answering.

“We simply cannot have thousands without the help and guidance they need.

“It is the duty of the Scottish Government to ensure that the vaccine assistance line is appropriate for the purpose.”