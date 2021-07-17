Allahabad HC issues notice to BCI on ban on pleading guilty to current dress code for lawyers





Allahabad High Court issued notice to the Bar Association of India (BCI) on Friday over a petition calling for a ban on the current black coat dress code and attire for lawyers. The court bench in Lucknow also directed the Center and the high court administration to submit their responses on the matter by August 18th. A bench dividing Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava released the BCI notice for a PIL filed by attorney Ashok Pandey. Given the importance of the issue, she asked all respondents to come up with their position on the next date of the hearing. The Applicant challenged the provisions of Chapter Four of the Rules of BCI, 1975, contained in Article 49 (i) (gg) of the 1961 Bar Act, claiming that they are ultra vires (beyond the powers) of the Constitution, in violation of Articles 14, 21 and 25. The applicant has asked the court that she should direct BCI to draft new rules for the description of a new dress code for lawyers throughout India in view of the country’s climatic conditions. The PIL has also sought the annulment of a circular drafted by the high court administration, which mandates the wearing of black clothes to appear before the court. Arguing in front of the bench, the applicant stressed that the current dress code to wear a coat and a dress and to tie a ribbon around the neck is not appropriate for the climatic condition of the country. “The lawyer gang is a religious symbol of Christianity and a non-Christian cannot be forced to wear it,” he presented. The applicant also said, “Wearing a white saree or salwar kameez is a symbol of widows according to Hindu culture and traditions and had no application of the mind by the BCI while describing the current dress code for lawyers in the country.” Criticizing the dress code, the applicant said, “Even a crazy man will not go for a coat and dress over the summer, but unfortunately, lawyers and judges wear them with pride.” The black clothes described by the BCI and the administration of the high court is unreasonable, unfair, improper and a violation of the fundamental rights of lawyers guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution, he said. “When BCI described the dress code regardless of the country’s climatic conditions, it was part of the government to ask BCI to reconsider its decision, but the government did not fulfill its duty to protect the fundamental right of lawyers not to be forced to follow a dress code that is extremely challenging in the summer and against our religious belief, “the applicant argued before the court. While Assistant Attorney General of India SB Pandey, assisted by attorney Anand Dwivedi and High Court administration attorney Gaurav Mehrotra were present in court, the bench asked them to file a counter-oath. As BCI was not represented by any lawyer in court, it issued a notice to the council to file its response. . Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

