False news spread online during Cuban protests | Media News

The government says they are being spread by counter-revolutionaries, while critics say they are the authorities themselves.

Reports of fake news spread quickly following unprecedented protests in Cuba. Among them: former President Raul Castro had fled to Venezuela ally, protesters had kidnapped a provincial Communist Party chief and Caracas was sending troops.

The Cuban government said they were spread by counter-revolutionaries, while critics of the government said they may have come from the authorities themselves. No one gave evidence for their claims and the Reuters news agency was unable to ascertain the origin of the stories.

The government said the stories, which spread Sunday on social media and messaging apps, were part of a wider U.S.-backed effort by revolutionaries to destabilize the country.

What scams, what lies, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said late Wednesday, exposing some of the fake news stories on a televised roundtable. The way they are using social media is poisonous and alienating.

It is an expression of media terrorism, he said.

Government critics said authorities could sow stories in the wrong waters with misinformation and sow confusion so that no one would believe future news of the riots.

“It is often the security of the state that launches these kinds of rumors to say later that they are foreign-run campaigns to manipulate Cubans so that people stop believing in information circulating outside the control of the government,” the communications specialist wrote. Mexico, Jose Raul Gallego on Facebook.

The government and some of its most prominent critics urged Cubans to be careful not to exchange unverified information. Some of the stories were amplified by Cubans abroad cheering for the protests.

Spreading produced and deceptive videos and content on social media has become a common feature of social protests around the world in recent years, including Chile, Bolivia, the United States and France.

Thousands took to the streets in cities around Cuba last Sunday to protest power outages, an increase in COVID-19, widespread shortages of basic goods and a one-party system.

These protests, the largest protests in decades in Cuba, where public opposition is limited took place this week as security forces were deployed and government supporters mobilized.

Early reports of Sunday’s protests were also quickly followed by internet outages and restrictions on social media and messaging platforms. Service was slowly returning to normal by Friday.

The introduction of the mobile internet a little over two years ago and the subsequent boom of social media and independent newspapers in Cuba has been a major factor behind the protests.

These tools have given Cubans a platform to share and amplify their frustrations and enable the word to come out quickly when people are on the road, analysts say. Many Cubans learned about Sunday’s protests on messaging apps like WhatsApp or Facebook.

Musician Alexander Delgado, a member of the Cuban reggaeton band Gente de Zona, attends a rally in solidarity with protesters in Cuba, in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida, USA [Marco Bello/Reuters]

But the Cuban government, which has long had a monopoly on the mass media, warned citizens against believing news and images spread on social media that could have been manipulated.

Posts distributed thousands of times in recent days were mistakenly labeled as Cuban protests. Some included photos showing a large crowd during the May 1, 2018 Cubas march or a protest in Egypt in 2011.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused social media platforms that they had usually only launched investigations into suspected fake news when harming the powerful.

It is known which monopolies operate in the digital space, how they work, in which countries the headquarters are and how much politics continues, he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reinaldo Escobar, editor of the independent news site 14ymedio, said that regardless of who published the fake news and motivation, many Cubans now had direct experience of participating in or observing genuine spontaneous demonstrations.

This massive exit from the fear closet will have consequences, he said.