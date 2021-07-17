Scott Morrison urges Apec leaders to boost mRNA vaccine production, boasts of Australian economy | Scott Morrison





Scott Morrison has urged world leaders to increase production of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizers at an Apec meeting to discuss cure for the Covid-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, on Friday evening hosted the withdrawal of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, which also included US President Joe Biden, Russians Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is the first time in the history of regional forums that a special meeting has been held at the leadership level and comes at a time when 12 million Australians are stuck due to spiral outbreaks of the Delta virus variant. Apecs 21 members have suffered their biggest contraction since World War II, with 81 million jobs lost and a contraction of 1.9% of GDP. But Morrison boasted of Australia’s fiscal recovery during the virtual summit, saying the economy has returned to higher levels than before the pandemic. As this pandemic started and we had these meetings, we talked about saving lives and saving livelihoods. In many ways this has been achieved, he said. There are more people employed now in Australia than before the pandemic hit. This has been greatly helped by the fiscal support packages we have put in place and the successful printing strategies we have put in place. Morrison noted a successful global vaccination effort as a way out of the pandemic. Sign up to receive an email with top stories from Guardian Australia every morning The key to this is to produce more mRNA vaccines like those made by Pfizer and Moderna. “Scaling up vaccine production is really a challenge for all of us,” he said. We manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia, but specifically the ability to produce the mRNA vaccine is something we need to remove worldwide, so we can pass it on to more and more people. Morrison noted that Australia itself faced a rather large challenge in overcoming critical vaccination thresholds. Only 13.3% of the Australian population is fully vaccinated. In the meantime, the country will stand in a state of repression he said, in a nod of blockades in NSW and Victoria. In a statement issued after the meeting, Apec leaders vowed to redouble efforts to expand vaccine production and supply and said they would continue to support economies for as long as needed. They also said that the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technology under agreed terms would be encouraged. The leaders’ statement said they should pave the way for the safe resumption of cross-border travel, but without undermining efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The full Apec leaders summit will be held online in November.

