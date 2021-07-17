World leaders vow to focus on global vaccination efforts | Coronavirus pandemic news

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, including US President Joe Biden, Russians Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping, pledged on Friday to work to expand the distribution and production of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the global pandemic.

Leaders, fighting to mitigate the exacerbated outbreaks of the Delta variant, said they would encourage the voluntary transfer of mutually agreed vaccine production technologies as the region prepares for future health shocks.

The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on the people of our regions and economies, leaders said in a joint statement issued following a virtual meeting chaired by New Zealand.

We will overcome this health emergency only by accelerating equal access to safe, effective, quality-assured and affordable COVID-19 vaccines, they added.

APEC leaders practically met to discuss collective action to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.

New Zealand, the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, said this week that it would chair the extraordinary meeting ahead of a formal meeting in November, the first time such an additional meeting has been held.

Our discussions shifted us beyond vaccine nationalism. We are now focusing on all aspects of contributing to the global vaccination effort by making vaccines, sharing vaccines and using vaccines, said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after the meeting. She said leaders agreed that this would not be the last pandemic in the world and that preparedness was critical.

The meeting highlights growing concerns about COVID-19, which is taking place in the region as countries including Indonesia, Thailand and Australia face new waves of infections.

US-China tensions

Putin told the group that global barriers to vaccine production and delivery needed to be removed, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his determination to leading colleagues to hold a safe and secure Olympics.

Despite their determined emergence, there are tensions between APEC members, particularly between the West and China over issues ranging from coronavirus origin to trade, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

As the meeting ended, Washington announced sanctions against seven Chinese individuals for suppressing democracy in Beijing, Hong Kong, his latest attempt to hold Beijing accountable for what he calls a rule of law erosion in the former British colony.

The United States and China have a troubled relationship and they have had few high-level contacts, face-to-face under the Biden administration since a March meeting between senior officials in Alaska, where the Chinese side expressed anger over US sanctions. announced before the talks.

At the APEC meeting, Biden discussed investments in better global health security and readiness to deal with possible future pandemics, the White House said Friday.

Biden also stressed the importance of multilateral co-operation and reiterated his commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, she said in a statement. He underlined the importance the United States attaches to the region and vowed that the United States will remain deeply committed there for generations to come, the White House said.

The group includes the world’s three largest economies and impoverished nations like Papua New Guinea, as well as members at very different points in the COVID-19 cycle, providing further challenges to consensus building.

This consensual APEC model has been tested in recent years, with the group unable to agree on a statement at their 2018 meeting in Papua New Guinea, sparked by disagreements between China and then-US President Donald Trump .

The APEC 2019 meeting in Chile was canceled due to protests while the one in Malaysia last year was followed by parties when officials hastily organized a virtual meeting as the pandemic closed the world.

In June, APEC trade ministers agreed to review trade barriers and speed up cross-border transit of COVID-19 vaccines and related goods, but thwarted a broad commitment to remove tariffs that New Zealand was putting pressure on.

There have been more than 50 million cases of COVID-19 within the borders of APEC, with more than 1 million deaths. Gross domestic product across APEC shrank by 1.9 percent in 2020.