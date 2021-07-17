International
World leaders vow to focus on global vaccination efforts | Coronavirus pandemic news
Leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, including US President Joe Biden, Russians Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping, pledged on Friday to work to expand the distribution and production of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the global pandemic.
Leaders, fighting to mitigate the exacerbated outbreaks of the Delta variant, said they would encourage the voluntary transfer of mutually agreed vaccine production technologies as the region prepares for future health shocks.
The pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on the people of our regions and economies, leaders said in a joint statement issued following a virtual meeting chaired by New Zealand.
We will overcome this health emergency only by accelerating equal access to safe, effective, quality-assured and affordable COVID-19 vaccines, they added.
APEC leaders practically met to discuss collective action to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.
New Zealand, the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, said this week that it would chair the extraordinary meeting ahead of a formal meeting in November, the first time such an additional meeting has been held.
Our discussions shifted us beyond vaccine nationalism. We are now focusing on all aspects of contributing to the global vaccination effort by making vaccines, sharing vaccines and using vaccines, said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after the meeting. She said leaders agreed that this would not be the last pandemic in the world and that preparedness was critical.
The meeting highlights growing concerns about COVID-19, which is taking place in the region as countries including Indonesia, Thailand and Australia face new waves of infections.
US-China tensions
Putin told the group that global barriers to vaccine production and delivery needed to be removed, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his determination to leading colleagues to hold a safe and secure Olympics.
Despite their determined emergence, there are tensions between APEC members, particularly between the West and China over issues ranging from coronavirus origin to trade, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.
As the meeting ended, Washington announced sanctions against seven Chinese individuals for suppressing democracy in Beijing, Hong Kong, his latest attempt to hold Beijing accountable for what he calls a rule of law erosion in the former British colony.
The United States and China have a troubled relationship and they have had few high-level contacts, face-to-face under the Biden administration since a March meeting between senior officials in Alaska, where the Chinese side expressed anger over US sanctions. announced before the talks.
At the APEC meeting, Biden discussed investments in better global health security and readiness to deal with possible future pandemics, the White House said Friday.
Biden also stressed the importance of multilateral co-operation and reiterated his commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, she said in a statement. He underlined the importance the United States attaches to the region and vowed that the United States will remain deeply committed there for generations to come, the White House said.
The group includes the world’s three largest economies and impoverished nations like Papua New Guinea, as well as members at very different points in the COVID-19 cycle, providing further challenges to consensus building.
This consensual APEC model has been tested in recent years, with the group unable to agree on a statement at their 2018 meeting in Papua New Guinea, sparked by disagreements between China and then-US President Donald Trump .
The APEC 2019 meeting in Chile was canceled due to protests while the one in Malaysia last year was followed by parties when officials hastily organized a virtual meeting as the pandemic closed the world.
In June, APEC trade ministers agreed to review trade barriers and speed up cross-border transit of COVID-19 vaccines and related goods, but thwarted a broad commitment to remove tariffs that New Zealand was putting pressure on.
There have been more than 50 million cases of COVID-19 within the borders of APEC, with more than 1 million deaths. Gross domestic product across APEC shrank by 1.9 percent in 2020.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/16/world-leaders-pledge-to-focus-on-global-vaccination-efforts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]