The child psychologist says the demand for service in Nova Scotia is growing

Jennifer Nunn first noticed that her daughter was battling mental illness when she was in elementary school.

“Our daughter was sitting on the floor, swaying back and forth and just kept repeating, ‘I can’t.’ I can not. I can not, “said Nunn.

“And you ask yourself, ‘What can you not do?’ “They can do nothing. They just can not move.”

Six years later, her daughter was diagnosed with severe anxiety, depression and selective mutism, but Nunn said her daughter has not yet received adequate mental health care. She is no longer able to attend school and, at the age of 16, Nun worries that she is missing out on important stages of life.

Out of pocket

Nunn regularly takes her daughter from their home near Antigonishto, Halifax area for appointments with her psychologist. She said it has been extremely difficult to get appointments through the public system, so she pays out of pocket to pursue a private practice.

Since COVID, even private practices are feeling the strain of the growing struggle for youth mental health.

Dr. Kiran Pure, a child psychologist at Dr. Pure and Associated, a private practice in Dartmouth, said the waiting list for families trying to have mental health care for their children has never been higher.

In the past year, Pure practice has received up to 25 referrals per day and those in the queue may have to wait 11 months.

Pure says that not only are there more referrals, the manifestations of mental illness are more acute. (Melinda Watt)

“When you have a child or teen who refers to anxiety and depression with suicidal ideation, and you have to tell them that the first time they can get services is March …. For me, that’s a concern,” tha Pure.

She said not only are there more referrals, but the manifestations of mental illness are more acute.

She said she is seeing more anxiety and depression in 13-18 teens, more suicidal thoughts, more substance use and abuse, higher cases of sexual abuse in girls under 10, and more eating disorders.

Pure said that number has been exacerbated by the pandemic. Prior to COVID, her practice would receive about 1,800 referrals per year. Since last June, they have received 3,200.

She said many clinics have even closed their waiting lists.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been substantial in children and adolescents,” she said. “Children who experience mental health issues, if they do not receive proper care, then they will bring those issues into adulthood and it will have a long-term effect.”

Pure has formed a community with five other offices of child psychology and they try to share the referral burden, but every urgent case refers to the IWK.

“I can only talk about my network, but we all feel the same that across the board we are not able to provide the necessary services,” she said. “We are trying our best.”

‘Families are suffering’

Nunn said it is shocking that parents are supposed to take on the weakness that healthcare professionals are unable to secure.

“Parents are supposed to deal with the disease,” Nunn said. “And we are not trained. We are not doctors. We do not have the ability to fix this problem.”

“You know, it’s crazy because you just wouldn’t send someone who has a physical illness home and say, ‘See you in a few months and hope you get better.’

Nunn understands that children cannot stay in the hospital alone, which is why she believes the establishment of long-term treatment centers for children with mental illness is essential in the province.

She believes her daughter would make faster progress with ongoing daily treatment, but she would have to go to Alberta or Ontario to enter a private center.

Government lobbying

Nunn is part of a family support group facilitated by the Nova Scotia Health Authority called Families Matter. She said the group has met with various politicians, including MP Sean Fraser, to discuss a variety of issues, particularly the need for treatment centers.

In February, the provincial government announced the creation of the first Office of Mental Health and Addiction.

Nunn said she had tried to contact Dr. Sam Hickcox, the new chief of staff, to schedule an appointment to share her family experiences. She said she left a message six days ago and had never heard of it.

In an email, the Office of Mental Health and Addiction said it was unaware of this message.

A statement said health authorities “are making significant improvements to the waiting time for additional investment services from the government, but we know we can do better. The government included $ 12.3 million in its budget for new health support “including single brief intervention sessions to improve access to mental health services when they are most needed.”

Teachers who see the effects

Maria Keramaris teaches grades 10, 11 and 12 at a high school within the Halifax Regional Education Center. She said she has noticed more mental health issues and increased anxiety among her students.

“I’m talking about really energetic, really motivated kids. And it’s like a full 180, where they can’t focus, they can’t meet deadlines,” Keramaris said. “They are struggling with the unknown and what will happen.”

She believes the uncertainty of the pandemic and the reversal of school closures and reopening has had a massive impact on students who are already at a complicated stage in life.

Demand for families striving to have mental health care for their children in Nova Scotia has skyrocketed. (NarongchaiHlaw / Shutterstock)

“I can not even begin to tell you the number of emails I receive from parents who have said either we are keeping our children at home for the rest of the school year because they are dealing with mental health, or they have gone to medicine, “said Keramaris.

Pure believes there is no easy answer to this problem, but she said schools could be a key part of the solution.

Currently, certain schools in the province have school psychologists who provide services that differ from those offered in a private clinic or hospital. These psychologists are focused on helping students succeed in school.

‘The desire of dreams’

Pure said school psychologists and mentors are doing an excellent job, but they do not do mental health therapy.

“I wonder if there is any way to complement their service with clinical psychologists within the school system,” Pure said. “This is probably a dream come true, but I think it would be helpful to have clinical psychologists where the children are.”

Both Pure and Keramaris suggested opening a dialogue between teachers, the provincial government and healthcare professionals.

“We saw last year that we can do a lot of things quickly,” Pure said. “So I hope we can find a way as a community and as a larger system of clinicians to provide that support to young people.”

Where to go for help

In addition to personal services, the Nova Scotia Health Authorityprovides online mental health services.

People seeking support are encouraged to call their local clinic, Mental Health and Addiction hotline at 1-855-922-1122 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays or on the crisis line.

The province’s toll-free Mental Health Crisis Line is 1-888-429-8167 and available 24 hours, seven days a week. People can also contact the Child Helpline at 1-800-668-6868 at any time of the day.

If you are experiencing an emergency, call 911.

MORE STORIES MUCH