I was naive about my country. Here’s how the horrors of residential schools are changing me

This First Person column is by Catherine Payne, a Memorial University student living in Gander.

My heart sank in my belly as tears glistened in my eyes, desperately trying to break the surface.

I searched in my mind what to feel in response to this devastating news and found fear, guilt, anger, frustration and a aching heart, all intertwined in a chaotic mix of emotions.

Two years ago, that was what overwhelmed me as a 16-year-old while learning about Canadian residential schools.

I grew up in Newfoundland and Labrador, in a typical Canadian family, with no regard for our country’s past actions and naively thinking that Canada had always been a place where all people were accepted. I knew my father’s family side was indigenous, and I had always wanted to learn more about my indigenous history, but I had no idea that what I would discover would haunt me for the rest of my life.

My day started like any other day in 11th grade. They left me at school, went to the first morning classes, had lunch with my friends, and went to my last classes of the school day. I entered my world religions class with my textbook in hand, eager to return home after this last hour of learning.

As the teacher began the lesson by discussing Catholicism, I thought nothing of it and grabbed my notebook from my bag.

She turned off the lights and stepped onto the smart board to present a slide show titled “Residential School.” The photo shown directly under the title seemed to be quite old. It was a black-and-white photograph of a group of young indigenous children gathered together outside an old, dilapidated building. Confused, I waited patiently for an explanation of how this picture related to a religion class.

Stunned silence

She continued on the next slide with an explanation of what exactly a residential school was: a boarding school for indigenous children, which meant “whitewashing” them in Canadian culture.

I sat down at my desk, stunned in silence. How could I have thought that schools like these exist so far?

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Tkemlups at Secwpemc The First Nation in Kamloops, BC, has been in the international news since late May. (Andrew Snucins / The Canadian Press)

The teacher continued her lesson and discussed the mental and physical torture endured by these innocent children. She explained how the church (and others) had started these schools and controlled them ostensibly as a way to help these children, when in fact they were uprooting them from their homes and killing their memories with hatred. Clean.

She then went on to say that there have been more than 6,000 deaths recorded by these schools due to illness, malnutrition, physical abuse and many other horrific causes.

So many emotions, the ones I mentioned at the beginning of this column, flooded through me. I was never ashamed to be a Canadian.

This is never over

These feelings were amplified in late May when I learned it 215 unmarked graves were found on the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Knowing that hundreds of innocent children were buried as if they were just bone was heartbreaking.

More discoveries have been made and I have seen my heart break a little more each time. Now, knowing that thousands of children died in these schools, I am preparing myself for what is to come, because the numbers do not stop here.

People pay their respects at a memorial in Vancouver after Tk’emlps at Secwpemc First Nation reported that ground penetration radar scans of the former Indian residential school Kamloops revealed the remains of 215 children. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

As we continue to search for the lost victims of these horrific schools, we must remember that this is never over. Once all the bodies are counted, the numbers will surely be higher than anyone imagined. This is not something that can be fixed nor should it be forgotten.

As a young indigenous native, full of ambition and passion, I want to help speak for those who could not. For those stolen children who would have grown up to be doctors, lawyers, writers, teachers or scientists, my generation will follow our dreams because they could not.

For the suffering and torture that countless families have suffered as a result of the removal of their children, we will seek justice. For all the indigenous people who could not embrace their culture and were forced to assimilate into white culture, we will not rest until their voices are heard.

hear Theirs voices, Theirs cries, and speaks on behalf of those who could not.