Floods in Europe show that emissions need to be curbed, adjusted
As the European Union was announcing plans to spend billions of euros to contain climate change, massive clouds gathered over Germany and surrounding nations to unleash an unprecedented storm that left death and destruction behind.
Despite abundant warnings, politicians and weather forecasters were shaken by the intensity of the rains that caused rapid floodingtook more than 150 livesthis week in the lush hills of Western Europe.
Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to do something about climate change is undeniable.
Scientists can not yet say with certainty whether climate change caused the flood, but they insist it certainly worsens the extreme weather that has been on display from the western U.S. and Canada to Siberia in Europe’s Rhine region.
“There is a clear link between the extreme rainfall that occurs and climate change,” Wim Thiery, a professor at the University of Brussels, said on Friday.
Stefan Rahmstorf, a professor of ocean physics at the University of Potsdam, referring to recent heat records set in the US and Canada, said that “some are so extreme that they would be virtually impossible without global warming. “
Putting them all together, said Sir David King, chairman of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, “these are victims of the climate crisis: we will only see these extreme weather events become more frequent.”
For Diederik Samsom, European Commission chief of staff behind this week’s massive proposals to spend billions and force industry into drastic reforms to help reduce global warming emissions by 55% this decade, disaster of this week was a cautionary tale.
“People have been bathed in Germany … and Belgium and the Netherlands as well. We are experiencing climate change,” he said in a conference call of the European Policy Center. “A few years ago, you had to point a point at the future or away from the planet to talk about climate change. This is happening here now.”
And climate scientists point to two specific things that contributed to this week’s disaster.
First, with each increase in temperature of 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), the air can receive 7% more moisture. It can hold water longer, leading to drought, but it also leads to an increase in dense massive rainfall once it releases it.
ANGLEUR, Liege, Belgium – July 16: People use a boat to bring the man out of the house after a severe storm on July 16, 2021 at ‘Rue de Tilff’ in Angleur, a district of Lige, Belgium.
Thierry Monasse | Getty Images News Getty Images
Another determining factor is the tendency for storms to stay in place for much longer than usual, thus dumping increasing amounts of rain on a smaller piece of land in the world. Scientists say warming is a contributing factor there as well. A six-mile (nearly 10-kilometer) high reactive wind current helps determine the weather in Europe and is fueled by temperature changes between the tropics and the Arctic.
Yet as Europe warms up with Scandinavia currently experiencing an unusual heat wave, the plane’s current has weakened, causing its twisting flow to stop, sometimes for days, Thiery said.
He said such a phenomenon was also evident in Canada, where it helped cause a “heat dome” in which temperatures rose to 50 C (122 F).
“And it is causing the heavy rain we have seen in Western Europe,” he said.
Even if greenhouse gas emissions are drastically curbed in the coming decades, the amount of carbon dioxide and other global warming gases already in the atmosphere means extreme weather will become more likely.
Experts say such phenomena will hit those areas that are not prepared for it particularly strongly.
“We need to make the buildings of our built environment, the outer spaces, the cities more resilient to climate change,” said Lamia Messari-Becker, an engineering professor at the University of Siegen.
Those who do not adapt will risk greater loss of life and property damage, said Ernst Rauch, climate chief and geoscientist at reinsurance giant Munich Re.
“Today’s and yesterday’s events, or so give us a hint that we need to do better about being prepared for these kinds of events,” he said. “The events themselves are not really unexpected, but the kind of size ranking has probably surprised some.”
