Floods in Europe show that emissions need to be curbed, adjusted

As the European Union was announcing plans to spend billions of euros to contain climate change, massive clouds gathered over Germany and surrounding nations to unleash an unprecedented storm that left death and destruction behind. Despite abundant warnings, politicians and weather forecasters were shaken by the intensity of the rains that caused rapid floodingtook more than 150 livesthis week in the lush hills of Western Europe. Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to do something about climate change is undeniable. Scientists can not yet say with certainty whether climate change caused the flood, but they insist it certainly worsens the extreme weather that has been on display from the western U.S. and Canada to Siberia in Europe’s Rhine region. “There is a clear link between the extreme rainfall that occurs and climate change,” Wim Thiery, a professor at the University of Brussels, said on Friday. Stefan Rahmstorf, a professor of ocean physics at the University of Potsdam, referring to recent heat records set in the US and Canada, said that “some are so extreme that they would be virtually impossible without global warming. “

Putting them all together, said Sir David King, chairman of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, “these are victims of the climate crisis: we will only see these extreme weather events become more frequent.” For Diederik Samsom, European Commission chief of staff behind this week’s massive proposals to spend billions and force industry into drastic reforms to help reduce global warming emissions by 55% this decade, disaster of this week was a cautionary tale. “People have been bathed in Germany … and Belgium and the Netherlands as well. We are experiencing climate change,” he said in a conference call of the European Policy Center. “A few years ago, you had to point a point at the future or away from the planet to talk about climate change. This is happening here now.” And climate scientists point to two specific things that contributed to this week’s disaster. First, with each increase in temperature of 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), the air can receive 7% more moisture. It can hold water longer, leading to drought, but it also leads to an increase in dense massive rainfall once it releases it.

ANGLEUR, Liege, Belgium – July 16: People use a boat to bring the man out of the house after a severe storm on July 16, 2021 at ‘Rue de Tilff’ in Angleur, a district of Lige, Belgium. Thierry Monasse | Getty Images News Getty Images