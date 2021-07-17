2021 Tokyo Olympics: The first COVID-19 case was found in the Olympic Village a week before the Games

For the past year and a half, the COVID-19 cloud has surfaced over the Tokyo Summer Olympics. The Games have already been postponed a year, most Japanese citizens do not want the Olympics to continue as planned and a state of emergency in Tokyo has forced organizers to ban spectators from all events. Now the virus has directly affected the Games after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was found in the Olympic Village, just a week before the opening ceremonies were set.

According to international news agency AFP, Tokyo Organizing Committee spokesman Masa Takaya confirmed the case, saying “It was the first case in the village that was reported during the screening test.”

Athletes from all over the world have already started arriving in Tokyo ahead of the Summer Games which are scheduled to open on July 23 and will last until August 8 as Tokyo reported a six-month high in cases.

As organizers have made repeated attempts to keep the Games going, there have been challenging setbacks during the global pandemic. After initially saying a limited number of spectators from Japan would be allowed at the event, Olympic organizers changed course in early July, saying no fans would be allowed amid concerns of a growing spread of the virus in and around Tokyo that has leading to a state of emergency is being extended.

Also, following the Games this month, it was announced that athletes who are on a medal podium will place their medals around their necks, rather than the tradition of an official presenting medals to winners.

Earlier this year, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach expressed his faiththat the Games would be able to be held as long as protocols and efforts to curb the spread of the virus were implemented and followed.

“The IOC is fully committed to the successful and safe delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Bach said.

Nationwide, Japan has had more than 832,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 15,000 people have died from the virus in the country. According to the AP, about 21 percent of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated.