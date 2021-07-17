



The coronavirus crisis in Africa has worsened rapidly this week. This week alone, it reported that COVID-19-related deaths in the region increased by 43% Al Jazeera. Vaccination efforts in Africa have been largely non-existent, making new variants as the delta variant more troubling, reported New York Times.

Health care systems across the continent are overloaded and approaching them breaking point, for Al Jazeera. These conditions could lead to more devastating and deadly outbreaks across the continent, reported New York Times. Here are the five worst COVID-19 outbreaks on the continents right now. 5. South Africa COVID-19 outbreak For more than a week, South Africa has struggled to contain a massive violence that left more than 117 people dead and devastating looting that has stolen or destroyed anywhere from $ 400 million to $ 1 billion worth of goods, Deseret News reported. Recent violence has halted efforts to stop COVID-19 and the spread of vaccinations in the country with the highest case load in Africa, reported Bloomberg.

Experts are predicting an increase in cases following the recent violence, per Al Jazeera. Mass robbery could be a super-spreading event, he said Tulio de Oliveira, the director of South Africa’s KRISP laboratory, which performs about half of the African genomic sequences, for Al Jazeera. But at the same time, many people have remained silent at home. At the moment, we honestly do not know what the effect will be on the spread of the virus. South Africa reported 16,435 new cases on Thursday, the highest number of new cases of any African country, according to Data from the World Health Organization.

The country is registering 29 new cases per 100,000 people, according to data from New York Times. 4. The spread of Libya COVID-19 Explosions in Libya have erupted this week growing by 570%, according to data from The New York Times. As the delta variant begins circulating in Libya, the country has vaccinated less than 10% of its population, Deseret News reported. Libya has reported a daily average of more than 2,100 new cases, the equivalent of 32 new cases per 100,000 people, according to data from The New York Times.

The number of new daily cases in Libya exceeded the previous all-time high on July 9, and new daily cases have continued to increase every day since, according to data from John Hopkins University. Unfortunately, the worst and deadliest wave in the country is never over. Earlier this week, the WHO warned that cases in Libya could rise significantly in the coming weeks, according to Deseret News. 3. Namibia Explosion COVID-19 The third and deadliest wave of Namibian eruptions began in mid-June and has accelerated in recent weeks, Deseret News reported. The government has prolonged blockages to test and inhibit the rapid spread of the virus. The positivity rate and transmission levels remain extremely high at both levels averaging 41% for the last two weeks, reported Africa CGTN.

The country has reported 48 new cases per 100,000 people, according to data from The New York Times. A local medical assistant, Mohammed Patel, spoke about the health care system he is struggling with last week, Deseret News reported. Delta has caused a whole mess, many patients are suffering, their oxygen levels are falling drastically every day, there are patients suffering and there is no hospital space, no ventilator available, Patel said. Its complete chaos. Namibia is now reporting more deaths per capita than anywhere else in the world, The New York Times reported. 2. Tunisia COVID-19 blast Coronavirus cases in Tunisia have continued to rise as the North African country is battling under its worst wave of outbreaks to date, Deseret News reported. The country has called for immediate help from the international community, per France 24. Tunisia has registered 65 new cases per 100,000 people, making it one of the hottest spots in the world, according to data from The New York Times. Last week, a spokesman for the Tunisian health ministry, Nisaf Ben Alaya, sounded the alarm about the healthcare system. We are in a catastrophic situation. The health system collapsed. We are trying to provide oxygen. Doctors are suffering from unprecedented fatigue, Deseret News reported. This week, the health care system has deteriorated further with increasing demand, reported France 24.

Intensive care beds are 90% full and oxygen beds are 90% full, reported CNN. Namibia-linked Tunisia is reporting more deaths per capita than anywhere else in the world, it reported New York Times. 1. Botswanas COVID-19 outbreak This week, the southern African country of Botswana emerged as one of the worst hot spots in the world for coronavirus, according to data from The New York Times. The country saw one 127% increase of cases during the last week. Botswana is now registering 67 new cases per 100,000 people, making it one of the five worst hot spots in the world, according to the New York Times.

On Thursday, Botswana registered 5,980 new cases, a new record for the country, according to WHO data. At the same time, the country ran out of vaccines, for Reuters. At this point, less than 4.6% of the population has been vaccinated, making the conditions extremely appalling.

