Venlo and Roermond ready for high water; Rutte sees the link between climate change

High volumes of water which have caused flooding in the southern parts of Limburg reached the north of the province on Saturday, with evacuations to Roermond and Venlo.

About 10,000 people in Venlo and several thousand in Roermond were told to leave their homes overnight as a precaution. In some places, dams and river walls have been reinforced with sandbags by the military working alongside volunteers in an effort to keep flood waters away.

The water level in Venlo is expected to peak at 7pm on Saturday evening and could last until Sunday evening, officials say.

In the far south, where hundreds of people were evacuated after a reported fracture in the wall of the Juliana Canal, officials now say water and sand had penetrated to the bottom of the site diver.

However, the floods have caused widespread damage. Valkenburg was hit by the heaviest flood and a bridge was left. The cleaning operation is currently underway there.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the most affected parts of Limburg on Friday evening and said the country had been fortunate not to have deaths, as has happened in Germany and Belgium.

Climate change

Asked if floods should be seen in relation to climate change, Rutte said it obviously was.

There really is something going on here, Rutte said, before continuing to say it would not be appropriate to make definitive statements at the moment. We must find out together how so much water has fallen for so long, said the Prime Minister.

German politicians have previously made a connection between the floods, which have claimed more than 100 lives in Germany, and climate change, as Belgian and EU leaders have done.

Downstream

Meanwhile water and safety boards in the Brabant and Gelderland provinces say they are not expecting any problems when high volumes of water from Limburg and Germany reach them through Maas and Rhine.

Flood areas will be filled, but that’s what they need to do, said a Gelderland-Zuid security board spokesman.

Although river levels will rise significantly, they will be well below the maximum level that points can take. Maas does not have much space when entering the Netherlands and all the rainwater from the hilly region is an added influence, Freek Jochems of the Rivierland water board told the website Nu.nl.

But the river is much wider in Brabant and Gelderland so the water level does not rise that much, he said. We are expecting record volumes of water, but without any major problems.

Camping sites

Some livestock may need to be relocated to higher ground and camp sites along rivers will need to be evacuated, Nu.nl.

Pedestrian paths and cycle lanes through floodplains are also closed to allow small animals to be secured without being disturbed by walkers and cyclists.

Donations

Wellwishhers have so far donated over 1 million to the national disaster fund through the special Giro 777 number.

The government has declared the floods to be an official disaster which means the government will bear some of the damage costs.