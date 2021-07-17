International
Venlo and Roermond ready for high water; Rutte sees the link between climate change
High volumes of water which have caused flooding in the southern parts of Limburg reached the north of the province on Saturday, with evacuations to Roermond and Venlo.
About 10,000 people in Venlo and several thousand in Roermond were told to leave their homes overnight as a precaution. In some places, dams and river walls have been reinforced with sandbags by the military working alongside volunteers in an effort to keep flood waters away.
The water level in Venlo is expected to peak at 7pm on Saturday evening and could last until Sunday evening, officials say.
In the far south, where hundreds of people were evacuated after a reported fracture in the wall of the Juliana Canal, officials now say water and sand had penetrated to the bottom of the site diver.
However, the floods have caused widespread damage. Valkenburg was hit by the heaviest flood and a bridge was left. The cleaning operation is currently underway there.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the most affected parts of Limburg on Friday evening and said the country had been fortunate not to have deaths, as has happened in Germany and Belgium.
Climate change
Asked if floods should be seen in relation to climate change, Rutte said it obviously was.
There really is something going on here, Rutte said, before continuing to say it would not be appropriate to make definitive statements at the moment. We must find out together how so much water has fallen for so long, said the Prime Minister.
German politicians have previously made a connection between the floods, which have claimed more than 100 lives in Germany, and climate change, as Belgian and EU leaders have done.
Downstream
Meanwhile water and safety boards in the Brabant and Gelderland provinces say they are not expecting any problems when high volumes of water from Limburg and Germany reach them through Maas and Rhine.
Flood areas will be filled, but that’s what they need to do, said a Gelderland-Zuid security board spokesman.
Although river levels will rise significantly, they will be well below the maximum level that points can take. Maas does not have much space when entering the Netherlands and all the rainwater from the hilly region is an added influence, Freek Jochems of the Rivierland water board told the website Nu.nl.
But the river is much wider in Brabant and Gelderland so the water level does not rise that much, he said. We are expecting record volumes of water, but without any major problems.
Camping sites
Some livestock may need to be relocated to higher ground and camp sites along rivers will need to be evacuated, Nu.nl.
Pedestrian paths and cycle lanes through floodplains are also closed to allow small animals to be secured without being disturbed by walkers and cyclists.
Donations
Wellwishhers have so far donated over 1 million to the national disaster fund through the special Giro 777 number.
The government has declared the floods to be an official disaster which means the government will bear some of the damage costs.
Thanks for the donation to DutchNews.nl
The DutchNews.nl team would like to thank all the generous readers who have made a donation in recent weeks. Your financial support has helped us expand our coronavirus crisis coverage in the evenings and weekends and make sure you are up to date with the latest developments.
DutchNews.nl has been free for 14 years, but without the financial support of our readers, we would not be able to provide you with fair and accurate news and features about all things Dutch. Your contributions make this possible.
If you have not yet made a donation but wish,
you can do this through Ideal, credit card or Paypal.
Sources
2/ https://www.dutchnews.nl/news/2021/07/venlo-and-roermond-ready-for-high-water-rutte-sees-climate-change-link/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]