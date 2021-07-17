UK Health Minister Sajid Javid is positive for Covid

Tourists and the travel industry vented their frustration and anger on Saturday after Britain overturned a plan to ease travel restrictions in France just two days after they were due to start, citing concerns about a variant of the coronavirus.

The move comes despite the fact that France currently has lower virus rates than the UK, where the highly contagious delta variant is boosting an increase in infections. On Saturday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who is in charge of Britain’s coronavirus response, said he tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolating himself while awaiting the results of a second test.

Javid said in a video message that he had done both vaccinations of one vaccine and “so far my symptoms are very mild”.

Javid took office last month from Matt Hancock, who resigned after violating social distancing rules. Hancock became ill with Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic last year, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent several days in intensive care with the virus in April 2020.

Britain currently has higher Covid-19 rates than France, with more than 51,000 new infections confirmed on Friday, the highest number in six months. Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise, but remain much lower than at previous peaks of infection.

Despite the high cases, the remaining restrictions are set to be lifted in England on Monday, though the government is advising people to stay cautious and continue social distancing. Face masks will still be in demand on London buses and subways and on several other transit networks.

In a statement late Friday, the UK government said people arriving from France should be self-isolated for 10 days when entering Britain, even if fully vaccinated. The announcement came just days after the government said fully vaccinated UK residents would no longer face quarantine starting Monday when they arrive from dozens of places classified as “amber” or medium in the traffic light system. Britain for coronavirus risk. The amber list includes the United States, Canada and most of Europe.

British health authorities say France is being singled out because of cases of the beta variant, first identified in South Africa, which is believed to be more resistant to vaccines than other types of the virus. The beta variant accounts for about 10% of cases in France, but much less than 1% of cases in Britain. In both countries, the delta variant first identified in India is prevalent.

Epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the UK government ‘s scientific advisory group, said there was good evidence that beta “could avoid the immune response generated by the AstraZeneca vaccine more efficiently”.

The AstraZeneca shot is used for most British vaccines.

Prior to the pandemic, more than 17 million people in the UK visited France each year. Gemma Antrobus from the Association of Independent Tour Operators said Friday’s announcement had taken the travel industry by surprise.

“No one expected this to come,” she told the BBC. “So really the travel industry is in shock just as much as consumers now and really we’re just going to have to get involved and deal with it and help our customers through this pretty awful situation.”

Georgina Thomas, a British nurse visiting her parents in western France, said she was “disappointed with the volatile approach the government is taking. It does not all seem logical”.

“If a quarantine is needed, then so be it, but I am confident that my risk will be higher when I return to the UK,” she said.

The government says easing restrictions is possible because almost 90% of British adults have received one dose of the vaccine and more than two-thirds have had both doses. Health authorities say the vaccines used in Britain made by AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna all offer strong protection against serious illness and death after two doses, although they do not prevent all infections.

Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Hunt, a former British health minister, said the number of hospital admissions was rising and the warning light for pressure on healthcare was “turning red”.

“I think coming into September we will almost certainly see infections reach a new daily peak passing above the 68,000-day level, which was the previous daily record in January,” he told the BBC. “If they continue to grow as schools are returning, I think we will have to reconsider some very difficult decisions.”