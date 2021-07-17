The Nova Scotians headed to the polls on 17 August

Nova Scotia’s 41st general election campaign is officially underway.

Liberal Party leader NS Iain Rankin, who became prime minister in February, met with Lt.-Gov on Saturday. Arthur LeBlancto distributes Nova Scotia legislature. Election Day will be August 17th.

“This province is at an important juncture and we must continue to make the right decisions for workers, the elderly, families and all Nova Scotians,” Rankin told reporters gathered outside the Government House in central Halifax. .

“These elections will be in the way we better position the province for a strong economic recovery, one that focuses on investments in infrastructure and green technology and renewable energy. And I could not be more optimistic about the potential of this province. . “

The announcement comes after weeks of funding announcements across the province, including plans to build hundreds of new long-term care beds and an agreement with the federal government for it bring affordable child care in Nova Scotia.

‘It’s time,’ says Rankin

Rankin addressed the fact that the election will take place during a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic.Nova Scotia has eight known active cases, as of Friday, and Rankin noted the provinces in Phase 4 of its plan. reopening.

“It’s time,” he said. “We need to talk to the province about our ideas and our optimistic vision for the future. I think there are contrasts in what other parties are proposing.”

Going into Rankin’s Liberalsheld campaign 24 seats in the legislature, the Progressive Conservatives held 17 seats, five seats held by the IDPs, three Independents and two vacancies.

Rankin, who was elected leader of his party in February succeeding Stephen McNeilwill in retirement seeking the Liberals to win their third consecutive term in what is the 38-year-old politician’s first campaign as leader.

Nova Scotia Liberal Party leader Iain Rankin, leftist, and his wife Mary Chisholm, walk into the Government House Saturday morning. (Jean Laroche / CBC)

This will also be the first election for the Progressive Conservatives with Tim Houston as their leader as Gary Burrill leads the NDP in a campaign for a second time.

Burrill’s party has scheduled a launch event for today at noon, with Houston and his party scheduled to start their campaign at 2 pm at AT. A Liberal event is also scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at AT. All campaign launches are taking place in Halifax.

New places, lots of pensions

Regardless of the outcome, the composition in the Provincial House after the vote will look different, given the return of four sites to the so-called protected districts of Argyle, Clare, Preston and Richmond, and the creation of new sites to reflect population growth and redistribution in certain areas. In 2017, voters elected 51 MLAs. It will be 55 times this time.

Also noteworthy is the number of pensions from MLA veterans in this vote. Thirteen people are not referring to him, including 11 Liberals, a New Democrat and an Independent.

Lori Turnbull, an associate professor of political science at Dalhousie University and director of the School of Public Administration, said some of those seats would naturally fall to the party that holds them, but others may now be in play.

“Having all those people many of them ministers many of those safe things leaving, I think it gives Rank a bit of an opportunity to put his stamp on the party, to recruit his candidates who are loyal to him. and do not view this as just a continuation of the McNeil government, “Turnbull said.

“But also, this is a big job for the party. It’s a lot of recruiting candidates, it’s a lot of training people, a lot of bringing it in faster. I think it’s possible we’re going to see some shifts.”

Challenges and opportunities for all parties

Having a choice in the summer and against the backdrop of COVID-19 will be challenging for all parties, said Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak. It will not be a traditional campaign in the sense that there will be no rallies and great opportunities to gather a lot of people together, which means it can be a quiet affair.

Liberals can count this as an advantage, given that almost the entire political profile in the province has dropped to the shores of Rankinvia COVID-19. But Urbaniak offers little attention to this theory pointing to 2003, the last summer election in Nova Scotia.

“It seemed like a sleepy campaign. There were no galvanizing issues in those particular elections, and yet the votes shifted. The voters’ intentions shifted and John Hamm came out of those elections with a minority.”

It may not be a long campaign, but Urbaniak believes there is still plenty of time, combined with Rankin’s limited experience as a leader, for Houston and Burrill to potentially gain ground.

Concerns about voter turnout

Without any galvanizing issues in this campaign, Urbaniak expects the NDP and Tories to aim at areas where they perceive Rankin and Liberals to be weak, including long-term care, health care, housing and poverty.

Turnout in the 2017 general election reached a minimum of 53 per cent and Turnbull worries that factors at play could lead to even lower turnout this time around.

“I think this campaign will suffer for the momentum,” she said.

“People are controlled over the summer. We can finally do things. Asking people to switch to provincial politics for a while is probably not that everyone will do it.”

