No land has no land: three asylum seekers stuck in the Cyprususs buffer zone | Migration and development

or a few months after Grace Ngo flew to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus from her native Cameroon, she decided to head west. The smugglers directed the student towards the Venetian walls that crossed the heart of Nicosia, the last divided capital in Europe.

Just before midnight on May 24, Ngo jumped from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot republic to what she hoped would be the war-torn islands, the internationally recognized Greek south.

I just said God save me, recalls the 24-year-old, describing the jump that instead lowered her to the UN-patrolled buffer zone, where she has been trapped ever since. The walls were so high. I hurt my leg quite badly, but I was desperate for the west.

Emil, one of three Cameroonians trapped in the Cypriot defense zone. If I return, I will face certain death, he says. Photos: Helena Smith / The Guardian

Daniel Djibrilla and Emil Etoundi, two other asylum seekers from the English-speaking Cameroons minority, were in the same place that night, equally drawn by the bright lights of the European metropolis beyond. Like Ngo, who says she would not have made the trip if she had not been a victim of abuse, both cited the Cameroons civil war as their reason for leaving home.

We were thrown from there, says Etoundi, a former soldier, pointing beyond the ceasefire line that has divided the ethnically divided island since Turkey invaded in 1974 following a coup aimed at unifying Cyprus with Greece. We had no idea this was not men’s land. I can not believe it.

Following the refusal of the government of President Nicos Anastasiades to allow them to apply for asylum, the three Cameroonians remain trapped in the buffer zone, protected by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, but living in tents and at the mercy of the will of good of others.

At the height of the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis, Cyprus remained relatively unvisited by displaced people, as most headed through Turkey and the Aegean islands en route to Europe.

it changed in 2018, when smugglers began to see the EU’s easternmost state as a slight abandonment.

On May 21, the Anastasiades administration declared a state of emergency, with officials saying the Mediterranean island was facing insurmountable pressures from continued arrivals. It came after Cyprus was censored by a human rights watchdog amid allegations of illegal smuggling of migrants at sea.

By the end of 2020, close to 20,000 asylum applications were pending, according to Greek Cypriot authorities. A record 13,648 people sought protection in 2019. In the first six months of 2021, more than 5,000 claims were made, more than half of the total in 2020.

Cyprus has the highest number of asylum seekers per capita for the first time in the EU, according to the EU statistics agency, Eurostat.