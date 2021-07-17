Connect with us

International

No land has no land: three asylum seekers stuck in the Cyprususs buffer zone | Migration and development

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


or a few months after Grace Ngo flew to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus from her native Cameroon, she decided to head west. The smugglers directed the student towards the Venetian walls that crossed the heart of Nicosia, the last divided capital in Europe.

Just before midnight on May 24, Ngo jumped from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot republic to what she hoped would be the war-torn islands, the internationally recognized Greek south.

I just said God save me, recalls the 24-year-old, describing the jump that instead lowered her to the UN-patrolled buffer zone, where she has been trapped ever since. The walls were so high. I hurt my leg quite badly, but I was desperate for the west.

Emil, one of three Cameroonians trapped in the Cypriot defense zone.
Emil, one of three Cameroonians trapped in the Cypriot defense zone. If I return, I will face certain death, he says. Photos: Helena Smith / The Guardian

Daniel Djibrilla and Emil Etoundi, two other asylum seekers from the English-speaking Cameroons minority, were in the same place that night, equally drawn by the bright lights of the European metropolis beyond. Like Ngo, who says she would not have made the trip if she had not been a victim of abuse, both cited the Cameroons civil war as their reason for leaving home.

We were thrown from there, says Etoundi, a former soldier, pointing beyond the ceasefire line that has divided the ethnically divided island since Turkey invaded in 1974 following a coup aimed at unifying Cyprus with Greece. We had no idea this was not men’s land. I can not believe it.

Following the refusal of the government of President Nicos Anastasiades to allow them to apply for asylum, the three Cameroonians remain trapped in the buffer zone, protected by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, but living in tents and at the mercy of the will of good of others.

At the height of the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis, Cyprus remained relatively unvisited by displaced people, as most headed through Turkey and the Aegean islands en route to Europe.

it changed in 2018, when smugglers began to see the EU’s easternmost state as a slight abandonment.

On May 21, the Anastasiades administration declared a state of emergency, with officials saying the Mediterranean island was facing insurmountable pressures from continued arrivals. It came after Cyprus was censored by a human rights watchdog amid allegations of illegal smuggling of migrants at sea.

By the end of 2020, close to 20,000 asylum applications were pending, according to Greek Cypriot authorities. A record 13,648 people sought protection in 2019. In the first six months of 2021, more than 5,000 claims were made, more than half of the total in 2020.

Cyprus has the highest number of asylum seekers per capita for the first time in the EU, according to the EU statistics agency, Eurostat.

“We are in a critical situation,” Interior Minister Nicos Nouris told the Guardian ahead of an EU summit in Slovenia on Thursday. All [reception] the centers are full and we just do not have the capacity to get more. If we want to talk about solidarity and responsibility, we must stand by the member states of the front line like Cyprus, which is the country with the highest reception among asylum seekers.

Most migrants entering southern Greece have been smuggled illegally through Turkey and areas of Cyprus over which the republic has no control, according to Nouris.

With smuggling networks taking advantage of the split, Nouris said he was genuinely afraid of opening a new front on an island where migrants arrive both by boat and along the entire 110-mile (180 km) ceasefire line.

We have to be very careful not to open a new passage, he says. It is not a matter of three persons that it would be ridiculous when so many are coming. But if I accept these three people, then [such crossings] will be the next common practice. They will come in the thousands that Turkey will put on buses and send them to checkpoints.

The situation of Cameroonians has shed light on the tough stance of a government that, like Greece, feels abandoned by Europe over migration.

They have the right to have their asylum applications reviewed, says UN refugee agency spokeswoman Emilia Strovolidou, explaining that the trio returned to land without men after approaching a UN patrol unit and going to the nearest UNHCR checkpoint. Greek Cypriot control.

This is a clear case of people seeking international protection, and we have made a number of interventions with the competent authorities in an attempt to allow them to enter the proceedings.

Cyprus is obliged under international, EU and national law to process asylum applications and give people access to dignified conditions in reception centers, Strovolidou says, adding: Their living conditions now, in tents, in hot heat are completely unsuitable.

Asylum seekers have been trapped in the buffer zone before, but no one for so long. The nearly two-month saga has led human rights organizations to accuse the government of inflating the number of arrivals and generating a climate of fear based on xenophobia and anti-immigration hysteria fueled by the rise of the far-right Elam party.

On an island dependent on low-skilled labor, aid organizations claim that there are often foreigners already in Cyprus on student or work visas applying for asylum in an effort to legally extend their stay.

Corina Drousiotou, of the Cyprus Refugee Council, says migrants keep the agricultural sector alive. “Despite the fact that the Cypriot economy is heavily dependent on low-skilled foreigners, the vast majority of whom work in difficult conditions with low wages and zero rights, there is no political will to properly address those issues,” he said. she.

A complete overhaul of [asylum] the system is required to ensure dignity and equal rights for all, which in turn will have multiple benefits for many industries and local society.

For Ngo, Djibrilla and Etound, the prospect of any work would be welcome. But as temperatures exceed 40C (104F), Cameroonians have been left waiting for the news disturbance under the shade of a strip of trees planted along a thin strip of gravel barely a meter wide.

My 33. I [deserted] the army after 10 years, says Etoundi, as Djibrilla plays a horrific video on his cell phone showing heads in his countries conflict. I do not support it [Cameroonian] the separatists are fighting, but I was forced to leave because I did not agree with what the army was asking us to do. If I return, I will face death.

The Cypriot interior minister says the issue could be resolved if the EU agrees to include the island in a reallocation program.

I have written to the European Commission, saying that we are ready to transfer them to other member states, but we have not heard anything, says Nouris. If this were to happen, it would be resolved so easily.

The surnames of Grace, Emil and Daniel have been changed

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/jul/17/no-mans-land-three-people-seeking-asylum-stuck-in-cypruss-buffer-zone

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: