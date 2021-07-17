Top 10 world news: Afghan envoy kidnapped, warns against Beta version and more, World News





In Islamabad, Silsela Alikhail, daughter of Afghanistan envoy to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhel, was kidnapped for several hours. According to reports, the 27-year-old faced off torture in the hands of its captors and is currently under hospital care. The identity of her captors is still unknown. Afghanistan’s foreign ministry has called Pakistan to take “immediate necessary action” after the incident. In other news, with the Delta version of coronavirus spreading around the globe, Professor John Edmunds, of the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine has warned that Beta variants it can also prove to be just as dangerous. Warning governments around the world he says Covid vaccines may prove to be ineffective against the Beta variant spreading throughout France. Click on titles to read more Daughter of Afghan envoy to Pakistan abducted in Islamabad Silsela Alikhail, the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhail, was abducted in Islamabad. The Beta variant could avoid Covid vaccines, claims the British scientist An expert has said that the Beta version of Coronavirus may prove to be just as dangerous as the Delta version. Boris Johnson’s unblocking plan threatens world, 1,200 scientists warn Following the announcement by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fully open up the economy, scientists claim the plan is a threat to the world. Many leaders slept in the climate crisis. Will they act on what they feel on their skin now? Just days after Europe witnessed an extremely hot summer, unprecedented floods have flooded Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, leaving hundreds missing and more than 150 dead. Pakistan allows thousands to cross into Afghanistan across the border Pakistan on Saturday allowed “up to 4,000 Afghans” in the strategic cross-border city in Afghanistan held by the Taliban. Amid rising tensions with China, the US to send F-22 fighter jets to the Pacific In what may be a strong message for China, US Air Forse is sending more than two dozen F-22 stealth fighters for a drill in the Western Pacific this month. Over 120 dead in Western Europe after record rains wreaking havoc Authorities say more than 120 people have been killed in floods in Western Europe, while several hundred more are still missing. White House mounts pressure on Big Tech firms to act on vaccine misinformation As part of an effort to identify the culprits who are spreading misinformation about COVID-19, the White House has named 12 people or ‘dozen misinformation’. EU supports international mediation in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said the European Union supported efforts to ease tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In California, the serial killer known as ‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death The so-called Hollywood Ripper, Michael Gargiulo, was recently sentenced to death for the aggravated murder of two women in the 2000s.

