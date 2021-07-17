Biden Set a $ 10 Million Bounty for Foreign Hackers

Regulators in Germany are ready to block one of the biggest porn sites in the world, according to a report by our colleagues at WIRED UK. The site recently set up age verification checks for adult sites, some of which have not yet been implemented. Blocking should be carried out by ISPs and mobile data providers, who may try to fight orders in court if it comes to that.

A more aggressive form of internet censorship has been played out this week in Cuba as authorities cut off access to major social media and messaging platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp in the face of ongoing civil unrest. Like Iran, China, and other repressive regimes, Cuba has centralized Internet control, which means it can block specific sites or wholesale access as it pleases. It is an increasingly common technique, enabled by the constant balkanization of the internet.

As businesses around the world struggled with an ongoing ransomware disaster, we took a look at how more and more hackers have turned to the IT management program to carry out large-scale attacks. Zero-days remain popular as well, including Russia’s Calm Bear, who used one to target the iPhone in a recently unveiled campaign. And good old-fashioned fishing remains in style as well, especially for Iran, which Facebook (once again) caught trying to trick high-value industry targets with fake accounts. The good news is that Biden has a team of cyber security stars. The tricky part is figuring out how they can all work together.

The good people hackers also had a productive week, demonstrating how they could trick a third-party camera by letting them bypass Windows Hello face recognition. Microsoft has addressed this issue. And WhatsApp has addressed a prolonged frustration for its users, eventually enabling the use of many devices without having to stream everything through your phone.

There is no simple solution to the global ransomware plague. But the Biden administration has at least taken some proactive steps, including a new reward that offers up to $ 10 million in exchange for information about criminal hackers targeting US infrastructure. The Justice Department will set up a system for reporting advice on the dark network and indicated it was open to paying informants with cryptocurrencies.

Last week, REvil managed to block over 1,000 businesses in an ransomware campaign of historic properties. This week, the group’s operations went offline. There are several possibilities here. The Department of Justice may have seized the REvil servers, or Russia may have finally made a small implementation. (Okay, maybe not.) The most likely scenario, however, could be that REVil simply packed it up before an unwanted observation. Do not expect them to disappear forever; these groups often only rebrand and reappear after the pressure has dropped. In the meantime, victims have been left without a way to pay the ransom and get their systems back.

We’ve talked about the Balkanization of the internet before, and China’s Great Firewall is the most prominent example. Researchers this week shed new light on how wide the company blockade is. Not only does it deny access to about 311,000 domains out of 534 million tested, about 41,000 of them appear to have been accidentally blocked. About 1,800 of the censored sites are among the top 100,000 most visited sites on the Internet.

The University of Toronto Civic Laboratory this week released a report, along with a Microsoft investigation, showing that spyware from a company known as Candiru was used to target at least 100 activists, journalists, dissidents and politicians in it. all 10 countries. It is a disturbing confirmation that oversight software by shadow companies is increasingly used by authoritarian regimes to quell thoughts.

