GB News addresses Nigel Farage as his savior after falling ratings | GB News

Nigel Farage will take center stage at GB News in a victory for the right-wing faction on the besieged TV channel. The former Ukip leader will host an overnight show Monday through as part of a programming reboot created to attract more viewers.
The new channel is facing large viewing figures and a split in management between those seeking to maintain wider-based regional news coverage and those planning to increase coverage of culture wars.
And, if a larger Farage’s help is not enough to entice audiences, another potentially famous savior may be ready soon. Piers Morgan, who left Good Morning Britain on Mars, could enter a high-profile role on the new TV channel. Morgan, 56, is in lengthy negotiations with management but must first deal with his contractual ties to ITV.
Farage made his announcement on Twitter on Saturday, asking his followers to be there or be in the square. Farage said he would not take the knee for anyone, a reference to the controversy that sparked the viewers’ boycott in recent weeks.
Presenter Guto Harri, a one-time BBC correspondent, was taken to the air for what GB News described as a breach of guidelines after he symbolically knelt down during a discussion about racism against black footballers on the England team after Sundays. last in the Euro final. Harry, a former spin doctor for Boris Johnson during his first term as mayor of London, argued it was a completely non-offensive move, but his move was deemed ill-advised by management. The decision to remove it from view was prompted by a boycott campaign among anti-smart viewers that could explain the lack of an audience for other shows.
On Friday evening, Andrew Neil, one of the station founders, had also suggested that new developments were imminent, saying: Look at this space. Tweeting around GB News for the first time in nearly two weeks, he also confirmed the squabbles within management: Starting a business is packed and smooth. @GBNEWS is no exception. But the news channel is finding its feet and has a bright future.
Neil, a former political presenter and BBC journalist, is not presenting his show on GB News at the moment, having taken a long break to spend time at his home in the south of France. It is not clear if there are any plans for him to return or broadcast from there as British quarantine rules are tightened.
The channel, which launched a month ago, was billed as a spiritual challenge to the established diet of British broadcast news. But for now, making anyone look at this space has been a problem. In Neils’s absence, the only loyal basis is for a show confronted with the controversial Dan Wootton, once the Sun and World News now extinct. He is one of the most watched presenters and one of the most complained presenters on GB News. Other shows have struggled to find an audience.
Last week, the Guardian revealed insignificant viewing figures for business editor Liam Halligan and former Labor MP Gloria De Pieros on Wednesday at lunchtime, and again for an early evening program hosted by former BBC presenter Simon McCoy and former spokesman Ukip Alex Phillips.
On Friday, one of the top channel executives, programming director John McAndrew, resigned custody discovered. A respected Sky News and Euronews veteran, he was seen as the second channel in command. He is believed to have been unhappy about management pressure to reduce local content and increase intended debate.
Another prominent GB News executive, Alastair Stewart, has also left the studio in recent days after breaking his hip in a horse-riding accident.
The veteran broadcaster has promised: I will be back.
