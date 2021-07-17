Bengal CEO urges officials to control EVM in vacant assembly seats – New Indian Express





from PTI KOLKATA: The Chief Election Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, Aariz Aftab, has instructed officials to carry out the control of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and verifiable paper tracing machines (VVPATs) in the seven assembly seats that are vacant for due to candidate deaths or MLA resignations, an official said Saturday. Aftab’s order was issued on Friday, a day after a delegation from the Trinamool Congress parliamentary party met with the Delhi Election Commission to request his request to hold polls at vacant assembly seats in the state sooner. The IMC is eager for the polls as party supreme leader Mamata Banerjee, who lost the assembly election to Nandigram, will have to be elected within six months to continue as prime minister. In that case, the polls must be conducted by November 5th. “The CEO has written to Cooch Behar District Election (DEO) officials Coach Behar, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Kolkata Dakshin to begin first-level control of EVMs & VVPATs before the by-elections.” told the PTI official. “DEOs have been instructed to carry out the inspection between August 3 and 6 by strictly following the Covid-19 protocols,” the official said. The polls are in Bhabanipur, Khardah, Gosaba, Shantipur, Jangipur, Samserganj and Dinhata constituencies. Banerjee is expected to present the nomination from Bhabanipur to Kolkata, which was vacated by TMC winning candidate Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, days after the results were announced. Chattopadhyay is scheduled to run in the by-elections from Khardah in North Parganas district 24, which fell vacant after TMC’s Kajal Sinha underwent COVID-19. At Gosaba site in South 24 Parganas, TMC MLA Jayanta Naskar also died from COVID-related complications last month. In Dinhata in Cooch Behar district and Santipur in Nadia district, the winning BJP nominees left as MLA as they wanted to retain their parliamentary seats. Polls were contested in Jangipur and Samserganj, both in Murshidabad district, following the deaths of candidates due to viral illness. “Since no survey was held in Murshidabad district, there is no need to check EVM and VVPAT there,” the officer said. In a memo submitted to the Election Commission on Thursday, the TMC stated that with the declining number of coronavirus cases in the state, the conditions are favorable for conducting polls with the proper Covid protocols in place. The Election Commission said Friday that the rally at the headquarters of Rajya Sabha from West Bengal released by Dinesh Trivedi earlier this year will be held on August 9th.

