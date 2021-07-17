Kurban Bajrami: When it is, how to celebrate it, and what it represents

When Eid al-Adha arrives, cars line up outside the Nurul Shamsuls family home in Kirikiriroa. Why Because it’s time to celebrate and share. The end of the year in the Islamic calendar and this year will start tomorrow. Events is a four-day event, which includes prayer, food and much more, as the master student in Public Policy explains.

Growing up, it was a day with so much food that you just ate for the whole day and all week sometimes. You would have food for the whole month, even. It’s a very enjoyable time, and what I love most about it is bringing the community together.

Tom Lee / Stuff Eid al-Adha marks the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham, says Nurul Shamsul.

With this Eid, in particular, we sacrifice an animal. Then, we distribute it to the community and you also give it to the needy, the poor, your neighbors as well. It’s about sharing, caring, giving and being generous, that’s what I like about Eid. For both Eids [Eid al-Fitr was in May], is about being generous with what you have.

With food, in general, I like how it unites people. This is what Eid is for. When we sacrifice an animal, we share it and sometimes cook it together.

Sacrifice is symbolizing the act of obedience by Prophet Ibrahim [Abraham]. He saw a dream and thought he had been told to sacrifice his son. He showed his unwavering obedience to the order of the Gods and was willing to do it. But shortly before he did, God actually replaced his son with an animal to kill on the spot. It symbolizes we are willing to sacrifice everything for God.

Tom Lee / Stuff Nurul Shamsul says he usually occupies the kitchen when Eid arrives, helping with the festivities.

During the winter, we normally make soup together. That’s wonderful. It is very good. It is normally a beef soup that we make with noodles.

We also have traditional Malaysian food, such as rendang. Just a dry curry that is so fragrant. I love all the different aromas and herbs you put in it. Sotho very well, so we normally have rendang and a lemang. The juice is like glutinous rice, which we cook in bamboo.

Everyone, especially the Muslim community, comes together for Eid. We invite anyone we know. Everyone is coming. When you come to our house in Hamilton, there is a whole line of cars parked outside, so people start to wonder what is going on. Inside, they were eating and cooking meat. We were donating it. Yes, a lot is happening.

In the morning before it all starts, we pray together, either in the mosque or in a hall. All Muslims come together.

For the first Eid of the year [al-Fitr], we fast. On this Eid, people go to Mecca for Hajj.

Normally millions go for Hajj, it is something that every Muslim should try to do at least once in his life if he can afford it. It is one of the pillars of Islam.

It is amazing to see so many people come together, in this holy place, to worship the Lord. This is amazing. I saw his video and it blows my mind. It does not matter where you come from all over the world, when you are there you are there as a Muslim you are accepted.

I have not done Hajj yet, but I would definitely like it some time after Covid-19. Later.

Tom Lee / Stuff Nurul Shamsul, wearing Eid ornaments at Hamilton Gardens.

What is Kurban Bajrami?

Eid al-Adha is the second major holiday in the Islamic calendar (the first is Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of Ramadan). Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and last month of the Muslim lunar calendar. Eid al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj, a five-day pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Delicacy Bajrami: A rendang recipe by mom Nuruls

Rendang is a dry fragrant curry, which is a staple during Eid in Malaysia and Indonesia. You can find different spices / ingredients at your local Asian store. You can serve it rendang with rice or bread.

Ingredients:

2 onions

10 cloves of garlic

5 chillis

2 tablespoons coriander powder

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon fennel

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cm galangal

1/2 cup water

Salt to taste

5 tablespoons cooking oil

500g boneless beef (cut into curry pieces)

1 can coconut cream

3-4 brown leaves

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a blender except the meat, coconut cream, oil and coffee leaves.

Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a wok and toss the mixed ingredients and sauté for 10 minutes.

3. Add the meat and turn the temperature to a low to medium heat, cover and stir occasionally for 30 minutes.

4. Once the oil comes out, add the coconut cream, coffee leaves and salt to taste.

5. Cover and stir occasionally until the meat is tender (about 30 minutes) or however dry you want the rendang to be.

