International
Kurban Bajrami: When it is, how to celebrate it, and what it represents
When Eid al-Adha arrives, cars line up outside the Nurul Shamsuls family home in Kirikiriroa. Why Because it’s time to celebrate and share. The end of the year in the Islamic calendar and this year will start tomorrow. Events is a four-day event, which includes prayer, food and much more, as the master student in Public Policy explains.
Growing up, it was a day with so much food that you just ate for the whole day and all week sometimes. You would have food for the whole month, even. It’s a very enjoyable time, and what I love most about it is bringing the community together.
With this Eid, in particular, we sacrifice an animal. Then, we distribute it to the community and you also give it to the needy, the poor, your neighbors as well. It’s about sharing, caring, giving and being generous, that’s what I like about Eid. For both Eids [Eid al-Fitr was in May], is about being generous with what you have.
With food, in general, I like how it unites people. This is what Eid is for. When we sacrifice an animal, we share it and sometimes cook it together.
READ MORE:
* Eid al-Adha in Auckland: Dates, meaning, traditions and events
* Giving thanks, sharing the focus of happiness on the Open Day of Eid
* Eid in Auckland: 12,000 Muslims gather in Eden Park to celebrate the end of Ramadan
Sacrifice is symbolizing the act of obedience by Prophet Ibrahim [Abraham]. He saw a dream and thought he had been told to sacrifice his son. He showed his unwavering obedience to the order of the Gods and was willing to do it. But shortly before he did, God actually replaced his son with an animal to kill on the spot. It symbolizes we are willing to sacrifice everything for God.
During the winter, we normally make soup together. That’s wonderful. It is very good. It is normally a beef soup that we make with noodles.
We also have traditional Malaysian food, such as rendang. Just a dry curry that is so fragrant. I love all the different aromas and herbs you put in it. Sotho very well, so we normally have rendang and a lemang. The juice is like glutinous rice, which we cook in bamboo.
Everyone, especially the Muslim community, comes together for Eid. We invite anyone we know. Everyone is coming. When you come to our house in Hamilton, there is a whole line of cars parked outside, so people start to wonder what is going on. Inside, they were eating and cooking meat. We were donating it. Yes, a lot is happening.
In the morning before it all starts, we pray together, either in the mosque or in a hall. All Muslims come together.
For the first Eid of the year [al-Fitr], we fast. On this Eid, people go to Mecca for Hajj.
Normally millions go for Hajj, it is something that every Muslim should try to do at least once in his life if he can afford it. It is one of the pillars of Islam.
It is amazing to see so many people come together, in this holy place, to worship the Lord. This is amazing. I saw his video and it blows my mind. It does not matter where you come from all over the world, when you are there you are there as a Muslim you are accepted.
I have not done Hajj yet, but I would definitely like it some time after Covid-19. Later.
What is Kurban Bajrami?
Eid al-Adha is the second major holiday in the Islamic calendar (the first is Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of Ramadan). Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and last month of the Muslim lunar calendar. Time remembers when Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) saw a dream that he believed was from Allah who told him to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience. But before doing so, Allah stopped him and gave him a lamb to sacrifice on the spot. Today, animals are still sacrificed and meat must be distributed to those in need. The money will also be given by those who can so that even the less fortunate can celebrate. Eid al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj, a five-day pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Delicacy Bajrami: A rendang recipe by mom Nuruls
Rendang is a dry fragrant curry, which is a staple during Eid in Malaysia and Indonesia. You can find different spices / ingredients at your local Asian store. You can serve it rendang with rice or bread.
Ingredients:
2 onions
10 cloves of garlic
5 chillis
2 tablespoons coriander powder
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon fennel
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 cm galangal
1/2 cup water
Salt to taste
5 tablespoons cooking oil
500g boneless beef (cut into curry pieces)
1 can coconut cream
3-4 brown leaves
Method:
1. Mix all the ingredients in a blender except the meat, coconut cream, oil and coffee leaves.
Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a wok and toss the mixed ingredients and sauté for 10 minutes.
3. Add the meat and turn the temperature to a low to medium heat, cover and stir occasionally for 30 minutes.
4. Once the oil comes out, add the coconut cream, coffee leaves and salt to taste.
5. Cover and stir occasionally until the meat is tender (about 30 minutes) or however dry you want the rendang to be.
How do you celebrate Eid al-Adha? Tell us in the comments.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/sunday-magazine/people-ideas/300352149/eid-aladha-when-it-is-how-to-celebrate-it-and-what-it-represents
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]