World Justice Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance | World News





World International Justice Day is observed around the globe on July 17 of each year to mark a modern justice system against international criminal acts. The reason behind the observation of such a case on this date is that the International Criminal Court (ICC) was formally established on July 17, following the adoption of the Rome Statute. International Criminal Justice Day is celebrated honoring individuals who work to protect the fundamental human rights of victims affected by criminal acts. People also come together around the world to organize events that promote international criminal justice and support for the ICC. World Day for International Justice: History and Background World International Justice Day is celebrated around the globe on July 17th. The date has a special significance. According to the International Criminal Court, it was decided by the Assembly of States Parties to observe July 17 as International Criminal Justice Day. The decision was taken at the Rome Statute Review Conference held in Kampala, Uganda again on June 1, 2010. World Day for International Justice: Theme This year’s theme for International Criminal Justice Day is “social justice in the digital economy,” a timely theme for a modern era where criminals are increasingly relying on advanced internet-based tools instead of traditional criminal tactics. World Day for International Justice: Significance Technological developments over the last decade have helped human beings navigate the Covid-19 landscape. Employees are able to work from home because of what the UN refers to as digital work platforms, “providing” opportunities and advantages that generate revenue from flexible work arrangements “. However, there is also an increased risk of criminal acts using digital tools, all the more so as roads continue to be under strict vigilance over pandemic-appropriate behavior. The real threat could be far-reaching, experts say, exacerbating the need to spread criminal justice awareness on a digital platform. What is the International Criminal Court? The International Criminal Court, or ICC, investigates and, when justified, prosecutes individuals charged with the most serious crimes of interest to the international community: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression. As a court of last resort, it seeks to supplement, not replace, national courts. The International Criminal Court is governed by an international treaty called the Rome Statute. It is also the first permanent international criminal court in the world.

