12 other markets and food centers related to Covid-19 cases: MoH, Health News and Top Stories





SINGAPORE – New coronavirus infections have been linked to 12 markets and other food centers across Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said Sunday morning (July 18th). Most of the cases are fishmongers who are believed to have been infected after coming into contact with stables at Jurong Fishing Port. On Friday, a group was found in the port and Hong Lim Market and Food Center, which brings the total number of markets and food centers where cases have been discovered to 13. Moreover, six KTV halls have been added to the list of points where continuous Covid-19 broadcasting is likely to occur. They are: Quinn KTV on Syed Alwi Road, Club Aura on Orchard Road, Club Ion on Bukit Timah, Icon II on Selegie Road, and Club Lucky Thai and M. Sakhon, both located on Beach Road.

Quinn KTV (left) on Syed Alwi Road and Club Aura (right) on Orchard Road. PHOTOGRAPHY: Photos from GOOGLE screens A total of 60 cases in the community were reported on Saturday, two-thirds of which were related to KTV halls or the fishing port. There are now 148 cases in the KTV group and 19 in the fishing group. Singapore also reported three new Covid-19 groups. Two were affiliated with individuals and the third with PSC Express, an offshore freight service provider. In a statement on Sunday, the MoH said it was investigating two cases who either worked at or visited the Chong Boon Market and Food Center, with three more pending confirmation. To break the chain of transmission, the market and food center will be closed to the public until August 1st. The site will be thoroughly cleaned and all workers will be quarantined. The 11 markets or food centers where fish producers have tested positive for Covid-19 are: Amoy Street Food Center, Chong Pang Market and Food Center, Whampoa Wet Market, Telok Blangah Crescent Block 11, Taman Jurong Market, Redhill Market, Geylang Serai Malay Market , Geylang Bahru Market, 527 Ang Mo Kio Market, 726 West Coast Wet Market and Bukit Timah Wet Market. Most tested positive after rapid antigen testing was performed. Their status is being confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. The MoH said testing of fish producers is still ongoing. All fish producers will be legally required to be tested and isolated until they receive a negative PCR test. They will also have to do two more tests. The public is advised to avoid crowds and do its marketing during peak hours or in supermarkets and to strictly adhere to safe management measures. Two of Saturday’s 60 community issues are currently unrelated. Of the related cases, 33 had already been quarantined, while the other 25 were taken under supervision. There were also eight imported cases, one of which was discovered upon arrival in Singapore, the MoH said. Seven others developed the disease while reporting or isolating their stay at home.

