60 new cases broadcast locally COVID-19 in Singapore, Chong Boon market closed for 2 weeks
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 60 new cases of locally broadcast COVID-19 as of noon on Saturday (July 17th), of which 29 belonged to the KTV group.
There are now a total of 148 cases related to the KTV group.
Of the 60 new cases, 33 were related to previous cases and were already in quarantine, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in its preliminary daily update.
Twenty-five cases were related to previous infections and were detected through surveillance trials.
Two cases were unrelated, the MoH added.
There were also eight imported cases, placed during the notice of stay at home upon arrival. One of these infections was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while seven developed the disease during their home notification isolation, the MoH said.
In total, Singapore reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
CHONG BOON MARKET CLOSED P 2R 2 WEEKS
The MoH has identified groups that include markets and food centers.
According to the ministry, the union groups are likely to be planted by fishmongers who visited the Jurong Fishery Port to collect their stock and sell in the markets.
Two cases working or visiting the Chong Boon Market & Food Center (453A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10) are now being investigated, with three more pending confirmation.
“To break the chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, the Chong Boon Market & Food Center will be closed to all members of the public from July 18 to August 1,” the MoH said.
All individuals working in the market and food center will be quarantined and tested during quarantine.
Cases have also been discovered among fishmongers working in at least 11 markets.
As such, the ministry is conducting aggressive tracking of contacts, quarantine and testing to protect cases and prevent further spread.
READ: COVID-19 cases detected among fish producers in at least 11 markets
CONTINUATION OF TRANSMISSION AT THAT CLUBS / LOUNGT KTV
The MoH has identified the following possible broadcast in the following halls and clubs of KTV:
- Quinn KTV (Street 207A Syed Alwi)
- AURA Club (442 Orchard Road)
- Ion Club (Rruga 271 Bukit Timah)
- Icon II (Route 35 Selegie)
- Lucky Thai Club (5001 Beach Road)
- M. Sakhon (5001 Beach Street).
All visitors to the affected premises are advised to closely monitor their health and minimize social interactions as much as possible, for 14 days from the date of their visit or interaction.
They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they do not feel well.
3 GRUPE T NEW RI
Three new groups have been identified, the MoH said.
The clusters, with a total of three cases each, are linked to Case 64782, Case 64850 and PSC Express, a sea freight company.
Details of individual cases were not provided.
In total, there are currently 29 active groups, ranging from 3 to 148 infections.
The case related to Case 64263 has been closed, as there have been no more cases related to it for the last two incubation periods.
INCREASE IN MUNICIPAL CASES
The MoH said the total number of new cases in the community has increased from 17 cases a week ago to 239 cases over the past week.
“We are likely to see increasing cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to discover them to contain their spread in the community,” she said.
The number of unrelated cases in the community has also increased from eight cases a week ago to 22 cases over the past week.
The Ministry of Health said that there are currently 196 cases hospitalized, with the best part and under observation.
There are now five cases of serious illness that require oxygen supplementation, and one in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
There is ongoing evidence that vaccination helps prevent serious illness when someone becomes infected. Over the past 28 days, 14 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the ICU, or died. Ten are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and none are fully vaccinated, the MoH added.
READ: Some disappointed, some injured: Fair overnight seats faced with two-week suspension
RULES PUSHED TV KOVID-19 AMONG KTV GROWTH
From Monday, dinners at food and beverages will be reduced to groups of two people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are fully vaccinated can continue to dine in groups of five.
This, and tougher measures tightened for higher-risk interiors, will take effect from July 19th to August 8th.
READ: COVID-19: Group size for dinners back to 2; groups of 5 only if all are fully vaccinated
The MoH also announced that all nightlife institutions aiming to operate as F & Boutlets will have to suspend business for two weeks from Friday.
These new measures come amid growing KTV groups. COVID-19 ministry special forces co-chair Gan Kim Yong said on Friday the KTV crowd was the “big obstacle” to Singapore’s journey to recovery.
As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,981 cases of COVID-19.
