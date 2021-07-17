Shareholder agreement signed for Noida Airport





GREAT NOIDA: Zurich Airport International, the Swiss company selected for the development of the international airport in Jewar, on Saturday signed a shareholder agreement with Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), officials said. Arun Vir Singh, CEO of NIAL and Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Yamuna Private Limited International Airport (YIAPL), signed the agreement in Lucknow in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior government officials. YIAPL, a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International, was formed to develop around 30,000 crore airport project. Under the agreement, NIAL, the UP government’s key agency for the project, will retain a golden share in YIAPL and the right to appoint two directors to the enterprise board. Work on the project is likely to begin very soon on the ground once the shareholder agreement is signed. Now, the UP government will have a golden share in the YIAPL. This means that the CEO of NIAL and the director of civil aviation UP have become two directors on the YIAPL board and will have a say in all major policy decisions. The other two directors will be from Zurich, Singh said. The airport is scheduled to become operational by 2024. We have rehabilitated almost all the farmer families, paving the way for work to begin soon. We have started the process of physical transfer of 1,334 hectares of land to YIAPL, said the head of NIAL. Answering a question, Schnellmann, CEO of YIAPL, said geotechnical and topographic studies have been underway for the past few months. We expect construction activities to begin on site in the coming months. The UP government is also in the process of completing rehabilitation and relocation activities. Officials also said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) are likely to give their final head to the Jewar Airports master plan this month. MoCA and AAI, in February 2021, had suggested some technical changes to the master plan. According to the suggestions, the distance between the two runways, the length of one runway and the space required for parking the aircraft, among others, have been revised in accordance with civil aviation rules. We are likely to get the final nap of the master plan to be verified and approved by the Yamuna Expressway and NIAL authority just this month, Singh said. Meanwhile, Daniel Bircher, CEO of Zurich International Airport, said, We are pleased to sign the shareholder agreement, which strengthens the partnership between Zurich International Airport and NIAL. Noida International Airport will be an engine of economic growth for India and Uttar Pradesh, stimulating residential and industrial activities in the watershed area, as well as the development of cargo and logistics groups in the NCR region.

