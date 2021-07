Champaran West Hooch deaths: 16 arrested, police officer suspended, SHO displaced

Sixteen people were arrested and a police officer and a chowkidar were suspended on Saturday in connection with 16 suspected rabies deaths in separate villages in Bihars West Champaran district during the week, officials said. The station house officer (SHO) of Lauriya police station and other police personnel have been withdrawn to the district police lines. The move came after the families of the 12 deceased admitted they had consumed alcohol. A press release issued by the district administration on Saturday said, While 16 people have been arrested, the search for the others is ongoing. SHO Rajeev Kumar and other personnel attached to Lauriya police station have been transferred to police lines. The officer in charge of the police station, KP Yadav and a chowkidar have been suspended. The release said that during the investigation, family members of the 12 deceased had given written statements to the police that the consumption of alcoholic beverages was the cause of their deteriorating health and eventual deaths. Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased showed a bitter ordeal. Wakil Khan, 60, a Sabeya resident in the Ramnagar district, said his brother-in-law, Taj Mohammed, 60, who died on July 10, predicted his death after consuming alcohol with three others the day before. When his condition worsened in the middle of the night, he realized he had drunk something fake. While he was suffering from vomiting, dementia and vision loss, the next morning we took him to a doctor in Ramnagar. He died barely a few hours after being brought home again, Wakil Khan said. Taj Mohammeds wife Quaraisa Khatoon said her husband consumed alcohol regularly and had a drink session on July 9 in Hardiya village (in the Ramnagar block) along with Guddu Miyan and Jowahir Miyan, who also died, and a Bharthari Sah who has survived. The families of the other victims also shared similar experiences. Meanwhile, Birendra Gupta, CPI-ML (L) lawmaker from the Sikta assembly electorate, wrote to Prime Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, accusing the district administration of rushing matters and seeking action against police officers. Of the 16, the highest number of deaths (13) occurred in the village of Deurawa, where eight alcoholic beverage outlets operate. Three deaths occurred after consuming beverages in Hardiya village in Lauriya block, Gupta wrote in his letter. Locals said the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, which has been banned in Bihar since April 2016, is rampant in these villages in co-operation with police. In a similar development, Bagaha police on Friday evening seized 3,700 liters of alcohol and destroyed more than half a dozen units of alcoholic beverages in raids at specific locations in the Chautarawa and Bhaironganj police station areas, officials said.

