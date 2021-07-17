Jairam Ramesh- The New Indian Express

from PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticized the proposed population control measures by the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming it is nothing more than BJP’s attempt to polarize society and keep the municipal agenda alive during assembly polls. .

He claimed that BJP is the best at hiding its failures and raising issues before any election.

The former union minister also raised concerns over population control measures in the country and said India will have to prepare for an aging population and not for a growing population by 2031.

“This is nothing but BJPs trying to polarize society and keep the municipal agenda alive during UP assembly polls.”

“This is another attempt to erase municipal passions and prejudices,” Ramesh told the PTI.

He said that the Modi Government Economic Survey for 2018-19 challenges and unlocks the assumptions and motivations behind the bills for population control measures.

Coincidentally, there have been 28 such bills since 2000, he noted.

Some BJP MPs propose to bring bills of private members on population control at the next Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The top Congress leader said the overall fertility rate in India has dropped dramatically even without the kind of measures proposed in the bills.

Ramesh also shared a topic on the population control debate on Twitter, raising concerns about India’s aging population.

He said some states have already gone below the replacement level of 2.1 fertility levels.

“The essential turning point in demographics is when the fertility replacement level reaches 2.1. Then, after a generation or two, the population will stabilize or start to decline. Kerala was first in 1988, followed by Tamil Nadu five years later. “

“So far, a large majority of Indian states have reached fertility replacement levels. By 2026, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will do the same with Bihar being the last by 2030,” he said. .

“I wonder how much the BJP is aware of the basic facts that Modi Sarkar’s 2018-19 Economic Survey had presented to Parliament in July 2019,” he said, distributing the poll in a tweet.

“The graph shows that India is set to witness a sharp slowdown in population growth over the next two decades,” he said, sharing the image where states’ total fertility rates were falling below the 2.1 fertility replacement level.

“According to Modi Sarkar’s own assessment in the 2018-19 Economic Survey, some states in India will have to prepare for an aging population by 2031, not population growth.”

“This will be driven by existing policies to empower women, family planning programs and socio-economic change,” he said.

He noted that all this will become clear when reading Volume 1 Chapter 7 of the Economic Survey 2018-19 and a copy of the same is shared on Twitter.

The comments came days after Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are set to take place next year, made its population control bill public, and the Assam government proposed a population control policy.

The Uttar Pradesh Population Bill contains provisions aimed at devaluing people who have more than two children from the benefits of government schemes and proposes benefits to those who follow the two-child policy.