International
The drone video shows the sinking pit that engulfed homes in Germany
It is hard to imagine the scale of the tragedy caused by the torrential rains and floods in Germany, Belgium and elsewhere. But drones can help give us and, most importantly, the First Answers a bigger picture. And a drone video shows a massive pit in Germany.
One of the most recent reports, by BBC World News, says more than 150 people have been killed and hundreds are still missing. When we first reported this disaster, the death toll was reported at more than 70.
Sadly, that number has more than doubled. And it is quite possible that it will double (or more) again.
Early days
When disasters like this happen, they fall in the headlines for a few days and then people who are not directly affected tend to forget it. News organizations (and we worked for them), skip to the next headline. But this tragedy will be felt for months, if not longer. People have had their lives completely turned upside down. Many have lost their homes, their businesses, and even their loved ones. Imagine that for a moment: Your home and all its contents are lost, along with a family member. Tragic thick.
Now, we are learning that a large pit has been created in Blessem, near Cologne, and is said to be getting bigger and bigger.
Aerial perspective
According to reports, the Erft River started flowing on Thursday. By Friday, the river had burst its banks, and a 99-acre, 60-foot-wide[60 m]gravel quarry south of the city began to fill rapidly with floodwaters. He left quickly, unable to withstand the pressure of the water. And as it collapsed, several houses, cars and part of a castle in Blessem were swallowed to the ground.
The search is still ongoing for the 15 people believed to be inside the houses when the sudden erosion occurred. Frank Rock, head of the district administration, told German broadcaster n-tv:
It must be assumed that in these circumstances some people failed to escape.
Video of the drone of the pit in Germany
The video you will see in a second gives you an understanding of the power of floods and the degree of destruction. The road ends abruptly, exposing the underground sewer lines first. Garbage piles are pushed against houses. While some have been spared, neighboring buildings have been completely demolished and demolished.
As you can see, the force of water (and mud) is capable of destroying almost everything in its path.
Background
British newspaper Guardian reports that storms and floods are not new to the area, which is filled with open pit mines of brown coal, gravel and sand. When the owners of the Blessem gravel quarry requested an extension in 2015, local authorities accepted their request on the condition that they build a 0.74-mile (1.2 km) protective wall to prevent the pit from filling with water in the event of a flood. .
And they built the wall. But it proved ineffective as water flooded higher into the river, bursting through the city streets before gathering at its lowest point.
Landslides
Another video with drone, posted by BBC, shows the consequences of large mud slides caused by floods:
Possible factor of climate change
Climate scientists continue to warn that extreme weather events like these will come with unpredictable consequences. When German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze was shown video footage of the horrific devastation on Friday, she stated: “Climate change has reached Germany.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to visit the area on Sunday.
Sources
