Manish Sisodia accuses LG Anil Baijal of bypassing elected government, killing democracy





Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused LG Anil Baijal of violating the scope of the elected government, violating the 2018 Supreme Court Constitution decision and committing the assassination of democracy. In a four-page letter, Sisodia claimed that Baijal had been calling bureaucrats in his office, issuing instructions and pressuring them to carry out his orders. This is likely to deepen the rift between LG and the elected government, already in a clash over the appointment of lawyers to argue issues related to the Jan. 26 violence in Red Fort. In the letter, Sisodia cited excerpts from the Supreme Court decision to make his case that LG has no independent decision-making powers and is bound by the help and advice of the council of ministers. LG can exercise its power under Article 239AA (4) only in exceptional circumstances, Sisodia stressed, citing the trial. Article 239AA (4) allows LG Delhi to refer to the President of India matters in which it fails to reach a consensus with the elected government, and pending the final decision of the Presidents, the L-Gs decision prevails. On Friday, the Delhi Cabinet also accused LG of using its special powers in matters that do not qualify as extremely rare. Over the past few months, you have been summoning prominent Delhi government officials to your office and issuing instructions regarding the work of their departments. I also understand that you are giving instructions to officials on topics that fall within the jurisdiction of the elected government, even without keeping the ministers in office, and later secretariat officials LG are pressuring bureaucrats to carry out such orders, Ka written Sisodia. He humbly demanded that Baijal refrain from such activities. In addition to being unconstitutional, this constitutes contempt for the SC trial and assassination of democracy, Deputy CM argued, recalling Baijal that he could have been appointed by the BJP government and subjecting to pressure from party leaders and workers to work against the interests of elected government, but you are LG in charge of Delhi. In March, Parliament had cleared the Delhi National Capital Territory Government (Change) Bill, 2021, at Lok Sabha, reviving the power-sharing dispute between the elected government and LG. By law, the elected government must take the advice of L-Gs before taking any decision on the cabinet. Sisodia did not refer to the approval of the Draft Law in Parliament. However, he stressed that the Constitution does not have any provision according to which LG Delhi can keep topics coming under the elected government, call officials and issue instructions on those topics. Under the Constitution, LG Delhi can only make decisions about police, land and public order, he added. However, Sisodia expressed his admiration for Baijal as an individual. The CM deputy also underlined that he thought deeply and long before sending the shell. You (Baijal) can use your time in this post to be remembered as someone who was a good person but weakened democracy or you can strengthen democracy instead. People will then remember you as someone who did not give in to the pressure of the BJPs and left the principles of democracy stronger than before, he wrote. Sisodia added that India’s future does not depend only on good roads and buildings. Even the Mughals and the British built good roads, many dictators built impenetrable fortresses. But this country needs a strong democracy with a strong foundation, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/manish-sisodia-accuses-l-g-anil-baijal-of-bypassing-elected-govt-murder-of-democracy-7409902/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos