People know that the judiciary will stand by them, says CJI | Latest India News

The judiciary stands by people when things go wrong, India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana said on Saturday as he addressed numerous events, where he also supported the opening of lawsuits for people through efforts like live broadcast.

The Chief Justice first addressed an international audience at the India-Singapore Mediation Summit 2021 before inaugurating the direct service of the Gujarat high courts later in the day. During the day, he touched on the issue of remorse for issues he said were not an indication of systems effectiveness or failure, and called for a greater mediation role in resolving disputes.

People are sure to get relief and justice from the judiciary. This gives them the strength to pursue a dispute. They know that when things go wrong, the judiciary will stand by them, the CJI said at the Mediation Summit, adding that this belief explained why cases flood Indian courts.

At the start of the live broadcast of the Gujarat High Court, the CJI said: it is time to de-mystify the justice delivery system in the country and to further access through open courts.

Justice Ramana said that while the courts in the country are open to litigants and lawyers, access to justice will become a real reality when litigants and stakeholders receive evidence, understand and understand the delivery of justice first hand through live broadcast.

He indicated that in the Supreme Court, efforts were being made to open several courts for live broadcasting. People may want to follow lawyers’ arguments and panel observations only in certain cases, such as those involving constitutional interpretation or attracting public attention. Currently, this information is available through the media, he added, and there may be loss of transmission leading to misinterpretation of questions asked and observations made on the bench, which is often amplified by its own interests.

Formalizing live broadcast of court proceedings is the best cure for the aforementioned disease.

But, Justice Ramana warned, the live broadcast could also become a double-edged sword as judges may feel the pressure of public scrutiny, which could result in a stressful environment.

The privacy of the parties involved and the safety of the victims and witnesses should also be ensured during the live broadcast, the CJI told Gujarat High Court President Vikram Nath and other KL judges at the virtual event.

In the previous event, CJI talked about pending cases in Indian courts. The frequently cited statistics that dependence on Indian courts has reached 45 million cases – which is perceived as the inability of the Indian judiciary to cope with the burden of the case – is an overstatement and a useless analysis.

Dependence cannot be a useful indicator of how well or poorly a system is doing, he said.

The problem the Indian judiciary suffers from is delays, he added, and he said he was adamant that developing alternative dispute resolution (ADR) techniques such as arbitration, conciliation and mediation could reduce delays by resolving disputes outside the courts. .

The current state of mediation in the country shows that between 2005 and March 2021, almost 3.22 million cases were referred and almost 1 million cases were resolved by almost 43,000 mediation centers.

To ensure that mediation is successful, the CJI suggested that it should be described as a mandatory first step in resolving any permissible dispute. Perhaps, an omnibus law in this regard is needed to fill the vacuum, as mediation is not regulated by any law other than the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996.

Some recent laws, such as the Commercial Court Act 2015 and the Real Estate Act (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, provide for a mandatory mediation clause before the court.

Since mediation is free and simple, it can benefit an overwhelming majority of litigants in India belonging to the middle and poor sections of society, Justice Ramana added, citing the example of Lok Adalats who have helped reduce the issues that come in the courts.

Over 7.84 million cases were resolved by Lok Adalats in 2019 and 2020 of which nearly 3.94 million cases were resolved in the pre-trial phase.

CJI quoted the Indian epic Mahabharata to say that mediation, as a concept, is deeply ingrained in the Indian ethos. In the epic, he said, Krishna’s futile attempt to mediate the dispute between Pandava and Kaurava was essential. The failure of mediation led to catastrophic consequences, CJI said.

He also cited the example of airplane pilots to suggest ways in which mediation could be improved. Commercial pilots have a simulation component in their training, where they are equipped to respond to multiple scenarios similarly, intermediary training programs should contain such a component, he said.