One killed in water crisis protests in Irans Khuzestan | Middle East News

Officials and the father of the victims blame protesters for the death that occurred in the city of Khuzestan province of Shadegan.

A young man was shot dead during a second night of protests over water shortages in southwestern Iran, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Iran is facing its worst drought in 50 years, with protests erupting in several towns and cities in Khuzestan province over the water crisis, which has affected families, destroying agriculture and livestock and leading to power outages.

The deadly incident came on Friday in the Khuzestan town of Shadegan, Omid Sabripour, the county governor, told IRNA on Saturday, blaming the deaths on opportunists and protesters.

During the rally, protesters fired into the air to provoke people, but unfortunately one of the bullets hit a person present at the scene and killed him, he said.

In separate comments to the ISNA news agency, Sabripour said the shootings were aimed at both demonstrators and security forces.

He added that the victim was a 30-year-old passerby and that those responsible were identified.

The father of the victims

Iranian media broadcast a video of the victim’s father, Mostafa Naimawi, who said his son was shot by protesters and not by government security forces.

My son was not a troublemaker and had nothing to do with the riots and riots, said the father, who was not identified by name, in Arabic in the video that provided a translation into Farsi.

Videos posted on social media showed protesters setting fire to tires to block roads and security forces trying to disperse crowds as shots were heard.

During some of the protests, people vented their anger on Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, chanting Death to the dictator and Death to Khamenei.

Some were arrested Friday night, with a search hunt for others.

Earlier this month, President Hassan Rouhani said the drought was unprecedented, with average rainfall dropping 52 percent compared to last year.

Khuzestan MP Abdullah Izadpanah warned on Friday that the insecurity of the Khuzestanis means a lack of security for the entire country.

He blamed water shortages on mistakes and unjustified decisions such as pumping water from Khuzestans rivers to other provinces, ISNA reported.

The government, judiciary and President-elect Ebrahim Raisi have said they are addressing the issue of water scarcity and the government on Friday sent a delegation to the province to ease the situation.

Rotary interruptions

This month, rotating outages began in the capital, Tehran, and several other major cities, which officials blamed for the effects of the drought on hydropower generation, as well as increased demand.

Power outages in the peak summer months are not uncommon in Iran, but the ongoing drought has intensified the situation.

Khuzestan is home to a large Sunni Arab minority, which has often complained of marginalization mainly in Shia Iran.

In 2019, the province was a hotspot of anti-government protests that had rocked other areas of the Islamic republic.

Over the years, summer heat waves and seasonal sandstorms coming from neighboring Saudi Arabia and Iraq have dried up the once fertile Khuzestans fields.

Scientists say climate change amplifies droughts and their intensity and frequency, in turn, threaten food security.

The country is also dealing with a fifth wave of COVID infections as the Delta variant began to spread across the southern provinces and is now prevalent across the country.