



DAMASCUS, Syria Syrian President Bashar Assad was sworn in on Saturday for a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country, vowing to overcome the impact of Western economic sanctions and regain territory still out of his control after 10 years of fighting. Even as the swearing-in ceremony took place at the presidential palace, attended by clerics, lawmakers, political figures, army officers and other supporters, activists reported that government bombings in the last rebel enclave in the northwest killed at least six people, including three children and their grandmother. Assad’s re-election in May in a complete collapse was never in doubt. It was described by the West and the Syrian opposition as illegal and deceptive.

In power since 2000, his new term begins with a country still devastated by war and plunging deep into a worsening economic crisis. Accused by European governments and US governments of most of the atrocities of the wars, Assad has faced extended sanctions also targeting his close aides and state institutions. Assad said in his inaugural speech that all his concerns are about liberating the land and dealing with the economic and social ramifications of the war. “Making things better is possible, of course possible,” he said, speaking for more than an hour. “War and siege did not close the doors completely … we can get through them. We just need to know how. The UN estimates that more than 80% of Syrians live below the poverty line. The Syrian currency has lost value and basic services and resources are scarce or offered at exorbitant parallel market prices. Fighting has largely calmed down, but parts of Syria remain out of government control and foreign troops and militias have been deployed in various parts of the country. Assad claimed that Syrian money stuck in Lebanese banks, which he estimated at between $ 40-60 billion, was a bigger challenge than sanctions. Lebanon is facing its economic crisis. That deprives Syria of funds, he said, and puts pressure on the Syrian pound, now trading at around $ 3,000, compared to und 47 against the dollar at the start of the war. Assad is backed by Iran and Russia, who sent troops and aid that have supported him throughout the war. UN-led talks to end the conflict have failed to make any progress. Shocked by military victories, Assad called on exiled Syrians to return home, saying they had been deceived by the illusion of a rebellion against his rule. Following the swearing-in, Assad met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Damascus last Saturday, the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit Damascus in years. Assad thanked China for its support. Almost half of Syria’s pre-war population has been displaced or lives in neighboring countries or in Europe as refugees. The war has left nearly half a million dead, tens of thousands missing and infrastructure destroyed. The conflict that erupted in 2011 began after the government cracked down on peaceful protests, turning the opposition against decades of rule by the Assad family into an armed rebellion. Assad took power in 2000 after the death of his father Hafez, who came to power in 1970 with a bloodless military coup. The May elections, the second during the 10-year civil war, had no independent observers. Assad won 95.1% of the vote with symbolic competition from two candidates. US and European officials said the vote violated UN resolutions to resolve the conflict and did not represent all Syrians. Despite a ceasefire in force since March 2020, government shells targeted the northwestern village of Serjeh in Idlib province, according to rescue workers and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war observer with activists on the ground. Among the six killed was a White Helmet volunteer, civil defense in opposition areas. Violence has escalated in recent weeks in the enclave as government troops tilt towards re-establishing control of the territory, home to nearly 4 million people. The ceasefire was negotiated between Turkey, which supports the Syrian opposition and has troops stationed in the area, and Russia, a key supporter of the Syrian governments. At the time, it halted an overwhelming Russian-backed government air and ground campaign aimed at retaking the region. UNICEF said 512 children were verified killed in fighting in Syria last year, most in the northwest where there are 1.7 million vulnerable children, many of whom have fled violence several times.

