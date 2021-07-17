Navjot Singh Sidhu to become the head of the Punjab Congress





Navjot Singh Sidhu has cleared up obstacles to becoming Punjab Congress chief, addressing senior executives including key members of Prime Minister Amarinder Singhs’s camp after being punished by Sonia Gandhi who stressed the need to get everyone together . As the party’s secretary general in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, flew to Chandigarh to reassure prime ministers of the sense of injury, assuring him of his superiority in the state hierarchy, Sidhu abandoned his militant position to demonstrate friendship with party seniors.

In the evening, after a few more gestures of reconciliation towards Amarinder, it was clear that Sidhu would indeed become the head of the state unit. Sidhu entered the ministers’ houses, embraced the former party presidents, and uttered this reassuring tweet: Seeking guidance for the presidents of the excellent Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Conversations with smart people, worth educational months. This, coming from a motormouth that could burn bridges with his akerbic assertions, reassured veterans who were reluctant to accept as president of a man who had crossed the BJP barely four years ago. Amarinder has set some preconditions for a ceasefire. He has demanded a free hand in running the government and carrying out a cabinet reshuffle, as well as a word in appointing working presidents and other office holders. Above all, he expects Sidhu to apologize publicly for issuing tweets and insulting statements against him and his government. Party insiders expect Sidhu to send a clear message that he did not want any confrontation with the prime minister and that he respected Amarinder as a senior leader. Sources said Amarinder would not have met Sidhu without a public apology even if the former cricketer is appointed state president. Rawat wrote on Twitter after meeting Amarinder: I have just returned to Delhi after meeting Captain Amarinder Singh. I am glad that the speculations abroad (about his dissatisfaction) proved to be meaningless. The captain has reiterated his statement that he will accept whatever is decided by the president of Congress regarding the issue of the head of the Punjab unit. I will honor her decision. Thank you Captain for your excellent statement. Sources said Sonia and Rahul had reprimanded Sidhu for his stance on the conflict and had tutored him on how to run an organization by bringing together all the critics, rivals and friends. He was told he had to act as a team leader despite his personal style, a source said, adding that both Sidhu and Amarinder had been advised of the importance of staying united if the election were to be won. Resolving the stalemate is being seen as an important achievement by Sonia, who still commands respect from every part of the party. It was not easy to persuade Amarinder to accept Sidhu as head of state unit and senior leaders privately said Sonia had done a miracle. Sonifrom is itself concerned about the state of affairs and has told senior leaders that they must accept her decisions after forcing her to return from retirement, a party insider told Telegraph. She is upset by the policy of blackmail and has decided to hit the whip. Tough decisions can now be expected in other states as well. Rahul’s public statement Friday that those who feel uncomfortable in Congress may leave is also being seen as a toughening of the stay by the family. Although Rahul used the specific context of some party members the possible fears of the governing institution, his comment was seen to reflect a refusal to compromise and a willingness to face the worst if necessary. States like Gujarat and faction-ravaged Rajasthan are also expected to witness tough decisions. Sonia, sources say, is also determined to end uncertainty at the national level and will soon unveil a renovated party structure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/navjot-singh-sidhu-to-become-punjab-congress-chief/cid/1822887 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos