



An aerial view shows a flood-ravaged area in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, West Germany, on July 16, 2021. (SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images) New study predicts climate change will bring slower storms to Europe.

Such systems have the potential for extreme rainfall.

Floods this week killed at least 160 people in Germany and Belgium. The new study predicts that slow-moving storms with the potential for heavy rainfall, like those that brought deadly floods to parts of Europe in recent days, will become more common there by the end of the century. Work done by scientists from the University of Newcastle in England and the Met Office in the UK estimated that these types of storms can occur 14 times more often on earth, due to climate change. Alread is already well documented that rainfall, including rainfall, has increased in many areas as temperatures have warmed over the past 120 years. This trend is expected to continue. New job, lately published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, showed that storms that can produce heavy rain can move more slowly with climate change. This means they can sit longer in one place, throwing more rain to feed these kinds of extreme flood events. This study shows that in addition to intensifying rainfall with global warming, we can also expect a large increase in slow-moving storms which have the potential for large rainfall accumulations, “said Lizzie Kendon, a scientist at the Met Office, and a study the author, said in a press release. “This is very important for the recent first flood in Germany and Belgium, which highlights the devastating effects of slow – moving storms.” (MORE: Death toll continues to rise in Europe Floods) Storms last week in Europe hovered over the central part of the continent for days. Up to 7 inches of rain fell in some areas, bringing floods that destroyed homes, flooded neighborhoods and left more than 160 people dead. Such near-stationary storms are not currently common in the region. The researchers said their study is one of the first to look at changes in the speed of such systems. Climate change driven by warm temperatures affects extreme weather in different ways around the world. While rainfall and flooding are on the rise in some areas, others are seeing historic drought conditions. This is because the factors that affect rainfall – things like evaporation, wind patterns, ocean currents and local climates – vary by location in the country and are affected differently by the warm atmosphere. Scientists studying storms in Europe hope their work sends a signal of the need to curb greenhouse gases and address the impacts of climate change. “This, in addition to the current floods in Europe, is the wake-up call we need to produce improved emergency warning and management systems, as well as the implementation of climate change security factors in our infrastructure plans to make them those stronger against these severe weather events Hayley Fowler, another study author and an engineering professor in Newcastle, said. The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weather.com/news/climate/news/2021-07-17-europe-climate-change-storms-flooding-belgium-germany

