Doctors accuse Myanmar military junta of stockpiling oxygen as COVID-19 crisis deepens

Doctors in Myanmar have accused the military junta of stockpiling essential oxygen cylinders and terrorizing medical professionals as the country shakes off a COVID-19 spiral crisis.

Main points: People have challenged blockades in Myanmar in order to buy oxygen, leading to violence by security forces

Myanmar activist groups and doctors say they have documented more than 200 attacks on health workers and institutions

Some say the junta is happy to allow the virus to break through in areas of the country that it believes are detrimental to the military regime.

The number of COVID cases has erupted in Myanmar, with a record high of 7,089 new cases confirmed by the military on Wednesday. The country recorded 6,194 infections within the last 24 hours.

The World Health Organization reports a total of 4,536COVID-19 deaths in Myanmar, but almost non-existent testing means both figures are likely to be greatly underestimated.

Myanmar’s health system already in chaos as a result of the February 1 military coup has collapsed under pressure, leaving countless people instead of interfering to provide oxygen supplies to sick family members.

But the military government has banned the sale of oxygen cylinders, forcing thousands to line up for hours, sometimes in defiance of blocking orders, sometimes drawing a violent response from troops.

Residents across the Yangon defycurfew in search of oxygen at a filling station. ( AFP: Ye Aung Thu )

Earlier this week, local media reported that soldiers opened fire to disperse a string of people in line to buy oxygen in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon.

Myanmar activist groups and doctors say they have documented more than 200 attacks on health workers and facilities that have left at least 17 people dead.

They also estimate that more than 400 arrest warrants have been issued for doctors who have participated in the civil disobedience movement.

ABC has not been able to independently verify these figures.

But it is the daily struggle to get oxygen and the army’s efforts to control supplies that has caused the strongest anger and despair.

Myanmar is experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases and a deterioration in public confidence in the junta. ( Reuters )

‘They are killing us’

Medical professionals have accused soldiers and military elites of capturing a massive number of cylinders, either selling them to the highest bidder or handing them over to military families.

ABC has spoken to three doctors in Myanmar who are currently battling the outbreak of COVID-19 and all the similar stories of supply shortages and rapidly raising COVID-19 cases.

All asked not to be identified because they feared retaliation by the military.

People line up at one of the busiest crematoria in Yangon with the bodies of people who have died from COVID-19. ( Khit Thit )

A doctor working in a remote town in Myanmar said he was desperately looking for more oxygen supplies while the medical center where he worked was being filled with COVID-19 patients.

“We are trying to get oxygen cylinders every day, but it is difficult,” he told ABC.

“The army is trying to get the cylinders from some plants because their first priority is for army families and then the second military hospitals.”

“We only have a few oxygen cylinders and concentrators, so we do not have enough. If the situation gets worse, then we will do it. [not have]enough.”

Another doctor told ABC that the soldiers went directly to a local factory and seized hundreds of cylinders which were then either collected for military families or sent to military facilities.

He said hospitals and medical centers were already full, which meant many people were withdrawing.

Others did not even try to get a bed because they were too frightened by the junta to enter an army-run hospital.

“They are staying at home but cannot take it [oxygen]in home. “So they are getting very sick and then they are either getting better or they are dying,” he said.

A third doctor said the junta was happy to let the virus rip through areas of the country that it believed were hostile to the military regime.

“Ata [the army]they are killing us, “he told ABC.

This accusation has been taken by Australian supporters of Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government, who say the junta is using COVID-19 as a “biological weapon” to suppress any opposition.

Myanmar is shrinking with oxygen and face masks as its growth in cases continues. ( Khit Thit )

The military has downplayed concerns about oxygen shortages with military junta leader Min Aung Hlaing saying earlier this week that the situation was being exploited by anti-government forces to harm the military.

Military officials have also insisted that they have blocked oxygen sales to private retailers simply to stop people without COVID-19 collecting canisters and ensure hospitals can hold supplies.

But Australian officials are increasingly concerned about the trajectory of the country.

Earlier this week, UN special rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews also issued a statement warning that the country was on the brink of disaster.

“An outbreak of COVID cases, including the Delta variant, the collapse of Myanmar’s healthcare system and the deep mistrust of the Myanmar people about everything related to the military junta, are a perfect storm of factors that can cause a loss. significant life in Myanmar without emergency assistance from the international community, “he said.

In Myanmar, a monk drones PPE over his clothes to help patients with COVID-19. ( Supplied )

The military coup will also complicate international efforts to provide essential medical care and assistance while the pandemic occurs.

Some countries, including Australia, have vowed not to send aid directly to the military junta following the February 1 coup.

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said the Australian government was “concerned about the escalation of the number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar”.

“We are talking to a range of partners about the situation and the possible ways in which the international community may be able to help further,” they said.

The spokesman said that since the coup, Australia had redirected development funds to “a number of credible multilateral and non-governmental partners who have been able to sustain operations”.

They said Australia had also provided $ 13 million to the World Food Program to help communities in Myanmar that were affected by famine as a result of the conflict and COVID-19.

