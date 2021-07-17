J&K police hit ‘white collar’ terrorists; the arrests may shed light on the killings of Shujaat Bukhari, others





Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested five people in connection with a white-collar terror syndicate. The arrests are likely to shed light on the motives behind the killings of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, lawyer Babar Qadri and businessman Satpal Nischal. According to police, kashmirfight.wordpress.com was run by a white-collar terror syndicate whose task was to prepare a strategic hit list of government officers, journalists, social activists, lawyers and political officials. These individuals were targeted for ‘damaging’ the essential objectives of supporting Pakistan-backed terrorist groups. Over the past few years, the module has made ‘hit lists’ of targets in an attempt to instill fear in people whose names were included in these lists. The modus operandi of the group was such that the victim’s name was first published on kashmirfight.wordpress.com, along with a detailed ‘excuse’ as to why the individual was targeted. Those who ran the blog then posted details of the attacks on the same blog. “The perpetrators of the terror and intimidation machinery have been apprehended and the incriminating digital devices have been apprehended by home checks,” IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told India Today. Raids and recovery On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir police raided properties in several locations across J&K belonging to five people, including Sanat Nagar and Raj Bagh in Srinagar, Batpura in Hazetbal, Poonch, Jammu and Hawal in Pulwama. Armed with search warrants, police teams found a large number of cell phones, digital storage devices and other electronic devices. Up to 32 mobile phones, one tablet, two laptops, four hard disk storage devices, seven memory cards and a dongle were seized at a single address. The five people arrested by the agencies have been identified as Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Tabish Akbar Rehmani from Sanat Nagar, Sofi Md Akbar from Rajbagh, Peerzada Raqif Makhdoomi from Batpora and Hazetbal and Javed Khalid from Poonch. Akbar Sofi, Secretary of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and his children Nazish Yasrab Rehman (lawyer) and Tabish Akbar Rehmani (student) were arrested from their home in Srinagar’s Sanat Nagar. On the other hand, Rafiq Maqdoomi was caught in the Hazetbal area early Saturday morning. According to police, the four suspects were involved in an online campaign to intimidate political activists and other prominent individuals in the Kashmir Valley. Read | ISIS module destroyed in joint operation by NIA, IB, R&AW; 5 held | Exclusive details Read | Jammu Police lamination offer to smuggle weapons, explosives in Kashmir; one arrested Read | J&K: Two LeT terrorists killed during meeting in Srinagar, Denmark

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/j-k-police-nabs-white-collar-terrorists-arrests-could-shed-light-on-murders-of-shujaat-bukhari-others-1829435-2021-07-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos