Rift deepens as Pacquiao is ousted from Dutertes party, World News & Top Stories

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was ousted yesterday as leader of President Rodrigo Duterte’s political party, deepening a rift that could hamper the presidential ambitions of the daughter of Philippine leaders.

Mr Duterte himself was in the national assembly of the Democratic Party Pilipino-Laban (War of the Philippine Democratic Party) where Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, his man within the party, was elected to replace Mr Pacquiao, a senator.

In his speech, Mr Duterte tried to keep the party united, as he urged Mr Pacquiao and his supporters not to forget its intentions.

Encouraging all our officers and party members to stay focused on our mission to raise the quality of life of the Filipino people, especially now that they are facing the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

But when he left the prepared text, Mr. Duterte wrote pictures with Mr. Pacquiao and Senator Coco Pimentel, a son of one of Labans’ late founders, saying: Pacquiao knows nothing. He just does what they say.

Mr Duterte said Mr Pimentel was the one pulling the wires.

He said Mr Pimentel broke party rules when he resigned as its president in December and then, instead of seeking a party vote, appointed Mr Pacquiao as interim president.

Mr. Duterte said that Laban, under Mr. Pimentel and his father, the late Senator Aquilino Pimentel, had become a big father-son party and he had to save it from insignificance by running as its standard bearer in the 2016 presidential election.

I’m not trying to offend (Mr. Pimentel), but the truth is that he will not win in the town of Cagayan de Oro (Mr. Pimentels congressional district), even if he runs as a low district captain there, said Mr. Duterte.

Mr Pacquiao was not at the party meeting. The eight-division world champion is in Los Angeles to train for a match with world lightweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

But his supporters have called the national assembly a farce and illegal, saying it had no force or effect.

Mr. Pacquiao did not return Mr. Duterte in a statement.

Instead, he criticized Mr Cusis’ faction for putting the policy before responding to reports that the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has already spread to the Philippines. The content of the variant should be the priority of the government, he said. If Cusi and his allies think politics should take precedence over this, then go ahead. In the end, there is only one question that needs to be answered: Who will the Filipino people support?

The boxer had previously sought to oust Mr Cusi from Laban in support of Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is not a member of the party, in her bid to succeed her father.

Mr Pacquiao himself has his eye on the presidency and he has tried to gather Laban after his offer despite being allegedly told by Mr Duterte to step down.

While the fierce quarrel that is rocking Laban is revealing cracks in Mr Duterte’s fearsome base, it is unlikely to remove Ms Duterte-Carpio from the dispute.

Experts say it is only a slight hiccup that needs to be resolved now before the race officially starts in October, when those who want the presidency and vice-president will have to submit their candidacies.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio already has the support of at least five political parties through a strong coalition she leads. A recent poll showed him leading by a wide margin as candidate voters prefer to become the next president. In the same poll, her father also emerged as the leading candidate for vice president, but in a more crowded field.

Yesterday Mr Duterte again hinted at the possibility of a run for vice-president so that, among other things, he could gain political immunity from accusations read out by his critics after stepping down as president next year.

These idiots, they keep threatening me with lawsuits The law says if you are vice president you are immune (from lawsuits). Then, I just ran for vice president, he said.