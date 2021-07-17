Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, admits Navjot Singh Sidhu as PCC chief, with remarks | India News







CM announced that he would not meet Sidhu until the pardon was made between the indications that the stage has been set for Sidhu’s appointment. The PM is understood to have been given a free hand in ministerial changes and the appointment of a CM deputy as well as an “employed president” under Sidhu. CHANDIGARH: Even as Punjab Prime Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reiterated his acceptance of Congress President Sonia Gandhis’s decision on his top critic Navjot Singh Sidhu becoming head of the State Congress, he underlined that he remains sharp in the way handled the matter and said Sidhu should issue a public apology for the humiliating tweets against him.CM announced that he would not meet Sidhu until the pardon was made between the indications that the stage has been set for Sidhu’s appointment. The PM is understood to have been given a free hand in ministerial changes and the appointment of a CM deputy as well as an “employed president” under Sidhu. Sidhu, meanwhile, went overboard to gather support for ministers and MLAs by holding a series of meetings with senior leaders, including current head of state Sunil Jakhar. CM reportedly expressed annoyance over these allegations to Congress envoy Harish Rawat, who came to meet Amarinder Singh on the state government helicopter on Saturday ahead of an official announcement of the Punjab Congress change.

Sources said Amarinder told Rawat that he was unhappy he was not taken to safety during discussions about setting up Sidhu amid media leaks and interviews. At the same time, the CM is believed to have said that the appointment of the new head of state was the prerogative of the president of Congress and whoever she appoints will be acceptable to all.

However, when Rawat wanted to call Sidhu for a meeting, the prime minister said he would not meet him until he apologized publicly and regretted the 150-odd tweets personally against him. Sidhu was attacked in Amarinder over the issue of alleged inaction in the sacrilege case and electricity pacts.

When the turn of events showed a solution to the long-awaited change of state unit, there are also signs of ongoing concern between CM and Sidhu. Amarinders media adviser Raveen Thukral wrote on Twitter the CM statement, Had a fruitful meeting with Harish Rawat. He reiterated that any decision of the President of Congress will be acceptable to all. He raised certain issues which he said the hell he takes with the president of Congress.

Rawat thanked Amarinder for restoring trust in party chief Sonia Gandhi and reiterated his previous stance that her decision about the Punjab Congress chief would be acceptable to him. Thank you for your excellent statement, Rawat wrote on Twitter after arriving in Delhi.

Sidhu also met with Congress MPs Rajya Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo on Friday in Delhi. He wrote on Twitter his pictures with them (and one with him and Jakhar) with the caption, seeking the guidance of the presidents of the excellent Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee conversations with wise men, worth education for months!

