PH cases of COVID-19 Delta variant Immediate call to restore curbs

MANILA, Philippines Independent pandemic monitor, OCTA Research group, urged the government on Saturday to reinstate certain policies it had recently implemented so that the country could control the spread of the most contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus after the Department Health (DOH) confirmed at least 11 local cases, including one death.

The basic position of the OCTA is that the national government and local government units must implement timely and appropriate responses to the real Delta threat, OCTA comrade Ranjit Rye told reporters.

He said there was a need for an urgent and proactive response from the government and for increased testing, aggressive tracking and improved treatment, in addition to vaccinations.

Rye said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Development of Infectious Diseases in Development should consider stricter quarantine implementation in areas where the Delta variant was discovered and restore all recently implemented initiatives that could contribute to better broadcasting. large such as social gatherings.

Former government public health adviser Dr. Tony Leachon said on his Twitter account that the pandemic response of the Philippines is very slow and lacks vigilance and proactivity.

The arrival of [the] The Delta variant, lack of testing, tracking and slow vaccination are strong examples of indecisive leadership, Leachon said.

He told the Inquirer that there was a need to establish an expanded community quarantine in each hotspot of the LGU (local government unit), noting that the Philippines was also an archipelago like Indonesia, where the Delta variant is wreaking havoc. .

Traces Isolate Quarantine. Then vaccinate ASAP. Agile leadership and governance is much needed! he said.

60% more adhesive

At an early conference on variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Delta variant could be up to 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant. The Delta variant was first discovered in India and Alpha in the UK.

A person positive for the Alpha variant can infect four to five people, but someone positive for the Delta variant can infect up to eight people, she said.

DOH on Friday revealed that 11 local cases of the Delta variant had been detected in the Capital Region, West Visayas and North Mindanao. He said one had died and 10 others had recovered.

Dr. Alethea de Guzman, interim director of the DOH Bureau of Epidemiology, said at least one in 11 had been fully vaccinated.

De Guzman said that while there were local cases there was still no confirmed local broadcast of the Delta variant.

DOH defines local transmission as infection of a person by another person who had not traveled abroad.

Tracing, sampling

Prior to Friday’s announcement that local cases had been found, the previous 24 cases were being returned outside the Philippines.

During Saturday’s briefing in Laging Handa, Vergeire said intensive contact tracking was underway to determine the source of Delta variant infections in local cases.

She said DOH was also looking at performing full genome sequencing in most growing areas so we could see the whole picture of how the Delta variant is spreading.

That would include intentional sampling, or sampling by those with a high suspicion index, she said.

Complete sequencing of the coronavirus genome is the process of determining its entire DNA sequence at a specific time. This allows scientists to observe specific characteristics or possible mutations in the virus.

With the discovery of local cases of the Delta variant, there is a need for local governments to intensify their preventive-detected-isolated-treat-re-integrated response and for the government to improve its health system capacity, Vergeire said.

Rules for children for review

Hospitals should be ready to expand their bed capacity and now start an inventory of their oxygen supply. Other supplies, such as medicines for patients with COVID-19, should also be preset, she said.

Vergeire said the latest policy to allow young children as young as five to go out should now be reviewed in light of local Delta variant cases.

She also stressed that any easing of restrictions was accompanied by safeguards, so the public still had to adhere to health protocols.

The DOH reported 6,040 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of national cases to 1,502,359.

He said another 7,213 patients had recovered, bringing the total number of survivors to 1,428,504. With the deaths of 122 others, the death toll rose to 26,598.

Recoveries and deaths left 47,257 active cases as of Saturday. Of the total, 91.8 percent were mild cases, 2.0 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent critical, 2.7 percent severe, and 1.87 percent moderate.

WITH REPORT BY LEILA B. SALAVERRIA

