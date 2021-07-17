Businesses clash over alternative supplies of fresh seafood, Consumer News and Top Stories

The temporary closure of Jurong Fishery Port – a major freshwater distribution hub in Singapore – prompted businesses large and small to try alternative deals yesterday.

Meanwhile, consumers caught seafood amid growing concern about an imminent shortage.

The rush meant long lines formed in wet markets and resulted in some booths selling early, with some suppliers announcing on social media that they would not accept new orders.

The fishing port is closed until July 31 after the appearance of a Covid-19 group there. The cluster, originally linked to the port and Hong Lim Market and Food Center, currently stands on 19 occasions, and is now connected to 12 other markets and food centers.

Rachel Chia, co-founder of Guang’s Fresh Mart seafood stall, told The Sunday Times: “Generally, if you sell fish in Singapore, you are affected by the closure.”

Singapore has two fishing ports – Jurong in the southwest and Senoko in the north.

But last year, authorities announced that the Senoko Fishing Port would be closed by 2023 after patronage had fallen over the years. That meant many suppliers had already moved their operations to Jurong, fish sellers in ST said.

While the Jurong port boasts more than 100 merchants and attracts up to 3,000 customers every day, its Senoko counterpart operates on a much smaller scale, with only 25 merchants and between 700 and 1,000 customers every day.

The largest port handles about 30 per cent of seafood imports to Singapore, including those arriving by land and air, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

Cold fish make up about 60 percent of its offerings, with cold crustaceans and frozen fish accounting for another 20 percent.

The SFA yesterday said it was working closely with traders’ associations and affected businesses to minimize the impact on seafood supplies in Singapore.

“For example, arrangements are being made for seafood imports to be redirected to alternative environments,” he said, urging consumers not to panic to buy and rush to buy seafood.

“While there may be temporary disruptions in the supply of cold seafood, frozen seafood options remain available to mitigate the shortage.”

The SFA added that Singapore imports food from more than 170 countries and regions.

To ensure the sustainability of the country’s food supply, the SFA adopts a multilateral strategy including import diversification, increasing foreign and domestic production.

The SFA said consumers can play their part by being open to changing choices within and between food groups as well as different food sources.

Industry players – from supermarkets and seafood retailers to fish producers and fish farmers – told ST that the port closure was affecting them.

Mr Crono Lee, director of Sunxion Seafood, said demand from individuals and businesses increased yesterday, with some supermarkets and restaurants doubling or tripling their regular orders.

Although his shop receives part of his supplies from Jurong port, he is also the retail arm of the Apollo Aquaculture fish farm and Mr. Lee is not unjustly concerned.

He said: “Two weeks is not a big deal. We have plenty of live fish available and we do not rely solely on fresh fish.”

Other suppliers said they were working with authorities to implement unforeseen distribution plans, which are likely to include the smaller port of Senoko.

Mr. Daniel Pe, who heads the Punggol Fish Traders Association and is the chief executive of seafood retailer Seafood Element, said the closure of Jurong port will affect sea shipments but land and air imports will continue.

He said: “The issue now is to reorganize the distribution channels. In terms of scale and size, (Senoko) is definitely smaller.

“But at least there is another alternative to distributing seafood at the moment, to reduce disruption.”

The Fish Farmer chief executive Malcolm Ong added that FairPrice, which is one of his clients, has set up a new distribution center.

“We were told to send our fish there,” he said, adding that all supermarkets once bought fish from Jurong Fishery Port. “Quite stressful and stability has deteriorated for all businesses.”

A FairPrice spokesman told ST the supermarket chain was working with suppliers to explore alternatives and boost existing fish supplies.

“Fresh seafood currently remains available in our stores and we also have a wide range of frozen seafood to meet demand,” the spokesman said.

Dairy Farm Group, which operates Giant and Cold Storage supermarket chains, said it was working with its diversified supplier base to boost existing supply. He will not enforce purchase limits, though a group spokesman encouraged customers to buy only what they needed.

The spokesman said: “We remain committed to keeping the prices of our seafood products stable as we understand that these continue to be challenging times for everyone.”

Long queues were set up at the fish and seafood stalls at the Clementi 448 Market and Food Market and the Ghim Moh Street Market and Food Center when ST visited them yesterday.

The stallholders were less honest about their prospects over the next two weeks.

Some, like Mr. Koh Lim Poh, 47, said they should be closed during this period.

Fish Stall Sales Assistant at Clementi Market usually closes at noon. Yesterday, he closed by 9am after his fish was sold.

“I feel disappointed that this happened (closing the port), but there is no solution and I can not help it,” he complained.

Mr Darius Nah, 26, who owns another fish stall in the market, said he relies solely on supplies from the affected port. “For the next two weeks, it will be like having a holiday – there will be no more fish to sell,” he said.

Ms. Chia of Guang’s Fresh Mart, whose stall is at Geylang Serai Market, added: “There were a lot of calls in the morning; everyone was very kancheong (Cantonese for a lot of anxiety).

“Most of our customer base is Malaj and this will affect Hari Raya celebrations.”