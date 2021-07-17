Boris Johnson’s reckless ‘day off’ will ‘destroy NHS’ top doctors

EXCLUSIVE: As England teases on the brink of ‘freedom day’, neither the average British nor front-line heroes think he is making an informed, or correct – choice – and that he is taking the country back to a country dark

Boris Johnson is being hit from all sides over the removal of all coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

While Health Minister Sajid Javid revealed that he has tested positive for Covid, scientists, doctors, politicians and ordinary people warned that the Prime Minister was opening up too soon.

Neurologist Dr David Nicholl called for Freedom Day to be called Freedumb day. And an old doctor even bluntly said: They were drunk.

Johnson is being urged to make a turn at 11 a.m. on Freedom Day as a nervous nation tells him: He’s going too fast, too fast.

Scientists, doctors, politicians and voters united to warn the Prime Minister that tomorrow’s opening risks another deadlock as cases are projected to hit 100,000 a day.

An irritated elderly doctor on the NHS bluntly expressed it, saying: I think they were drunk.

And in a sick omen of what will come Secretary of Health with two strokes Sajid Javid, 51, came out positive for Covid today and isolated with very mild symptoms. This raised the possibility that the prime minister and his cabinet should also be isolated.

Saturday recorded 54,674 new cases the highest since January with 41 deaths.

SAGE Independent Professor Christina Pagel warned: Opening is madness. We should not do that.



















And Birmingham neurologist Dr David Nicholl called for Freedom Day to be renamed Freedumb Day. He insisted: We need to collect the number of people vaccinated. If we waited a few more weeks, we could finish the job properly … I think they were drunk.

An exclusive Sunday Mirror poll shows that more than four in five people are unhappy with the release of the rules and will continue to follow them beyond Freedom Day.

And nearly seven in 10 will still disguise themselves in shops and on buses and trains, despite the order being no longer legal.









This increases to 79% of the age over 65 years. Freedom Day is most popular in the 25-34 age group with six out of 10 supporting lifting restrictions.

This drops to 46% between 18-24 who are less likely to be hit. Only five in 100 people think Monday will mark a return to normalcy, found the Redfield & Wilton Strategies which quiz 1500 voters.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt fears England could plunge back into the deadlock this fall after rocket cases at 100,000 a day.



















The warning light on the NHS control panel is not glowing amber, it is flashing red, he said.

And he called for urgent changes to reduce the sensitivity of the NHS Covid app to stop people deleting it from their phones. Meanwhile, the Independent SAGE warned that the actual number of cases could actually be five times higher than the official figures because only 20% of those with symptoms are being tested.

Worryingly, more than half of the population has not yet been double-hit and half of black adults still do not have a first dose.

Dr Kit Yates, of the University of Bath, acknowledged: At a time when we really need it, vaccination is slowing down massively.











Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth slammed the Prime Minister for failing to pursue science. He exploded: Instead of being careful, hesitate to push your foot on the gas while throwing on your seat belts.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he wants the lifting of restrictions to be irreversible, but the tone is changing at Whitehall for a caution as concerns grow. A senior government source said today: The pandemic is not over. We need people to continue to be vigilant and keep a face covered indoors.

Supermarkets Sainsburys, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Asda say they will encourage customers to wear masks but will not implement it. Co-op said: It is not our place to refuse to serve a customer who chooses not to wear one. It can be a quick point for violence and abuse.

Public health professor Martin McKee said the public had been left stunned by the mixed Tories messages. The Prime Minister Dominic Cummings’ description of a shopping cart passing through the country seems extremely accurate, he said. No wonder people are confused.













As Britain opens up other parts of the world are colliding as the most contagious variant of the Delta causes havoc.

In the Netherlands cases increased by 500% after restrictions were lifted last month on clubs, bars and restaurants. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for being too hasty. We thought it was possible, but it was not, he said. Bars should once again serve only customers who distance themselves from society, who are seated and close to midnight.

Sydney is back in the blockade following an increase in cases and there are increases in five US states with low vaccination rates, including California.

In France Covid passports will be needed to enter restaurants, cafes and cinemas from next month.