International
Boris Johnson’s reckless ‘day off’ will ‘destroy NHS’ top doctors
EXCLUSIVE: As England teases on the brink of ‘freedom day’, neither the average British nor front-line heroes think he is making an informed, or correct – choice – and that he is taking the country back to a country dark
Image: Getty)
Boris Johnson is being hit from all sides over the removal of all coronavirus restrictions on Monday.
While Health Minister Sajid Javid revealed that he has tested positive for Covid, scientists, doctors, politicians and ordinary people warned that the Prime Minister was opening up too soon.
Neurologist Dr David Nicholl called for Freedom Day to be called Freedumb day. And an old doctor even bluntly said: They were drunk.
Johnson is being urged to make a turn at 11 a.m. on Freedom Day as a nervous nation tells him: He’s going too fast, too fast.
Scientists, doctors, politicians and voters united to warn the Prime Minister that tomorrow’s opening risks another deadlock as cases are projected to hit 100,000 a day.
Do you think Freedom Day should be delayed? Let us know in the comments below
(
Image:
PA)
An irritated elderly doctor on the NHS bluntly expressed it, saying: I think they were drunk.
And in a sick omen of what will come Secretary of Health with two strokes Sajid Javid, 51, came out positive for Covid today and isolated with very mild symptoms. This raised the possibility that the prime minister and his cabinet should also be isolated.
Saturday recorded 54,674 new cases the highest since January with 41 deaths.
SAGE Independent Professor Christina Pagel warned: Opening is madness. We should not do that.
(
Image:
Alami)
And Birmingham neurologist Dr David Nicholl called for Freedom Day to be renamed Freedumb Day. He insisted: We need to collect the number of people vaccinated. If we waited a few more weeks, we could finish the job properly … I think they were drunk.
An exclusive Sunday Mirror poll shows that more than four in five people are unhappy with the release of the rules and will continue to follow them beyond Freedom Day.
And nearly seven in 10 will still disguise themselves in shops and on buses and trains, despite the order being no longer legal.
This increases to 79% of the age over 65 years. Freedom Day is most popular in the 25-34 age group with six out of 10 supporting lifting restrictions.
This drops to 46% between 18-24 who are less likely to be hit. Only five in 100 people think Monday will mark a return to normalcy, found the Redfield & Wilton Strategies which quiz 1500 voters.
Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt fears England could plunge back into the deadlock this fall after rocket cases at 100,000 a day.
(
Image:
PA)
The warning light on the NHS control panel is not glowing amber, it is flashing red, he said.
And he called for urgent changes to reduce the sensitivity of the NHS Covid app to stop people deleting it from their phones. Meanwhile, the Independent SAGE warned that the actual number of cases could actually be five times higher than the official figures because only 20% of those with symptoms are being tested.
Worryingly, more than half of the population has not yet been double-hit and half of black adults still do not have a first dose.
Dr Kit Yates, of the University of Bath, acknowledged: At a time when we really need it, vaccination is slowing down massively.
Video unavailable
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth slammed the Prime Minister for failing to pursue science. He exploded: Instead of being careful, hesitate to push your foot on the gas while throwing on your seat belts.
Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he wants the lifting of restrictions to be irreversible, but the tone is changing at Whitehall for a caution as concerns grow. A senior government source said today: The pandemic is not over. We need people to continue to be vigilant and keep a face covered indoors.
Supermarkets Sainsburys, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Asda say they will encourage customers to wear masks but will not implement it. Co-op said: It is not our place to refuse to serve a customer who chooses not to wear one. It can be a quick point for violence and abuse.
Public health professor Martin McKee said the public had been left stunned by the mixed Tories messages. The Prime Minister Dominic Cummings’ description of a shopping cart passing through the country seems extremely accurate, he said. No wonder people are confused.
As Britain opens up other parts of the world are colliding as the most contagious variant of the Delta causes havoc.
In the Netherlands cases increased by 500% after restrictions were lifted last month on clubs, bars and restaurants. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for being too hasty. We thought it was possible, but it was not, he said. Bars should once again serve only customers who distance themselves from society, who are seated and close to midnight.
Sydney is back in the blockade following an increase in cases and there are increases in five US states with low vaccination rates, including California.
In France Covid passports will be needed to enter restaurants, cafes and cinemas from next month.
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/reckless-boris-johnsons-freedumb-day-24558478
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]